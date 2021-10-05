Recognition for Covid Response by St Vincent de Paul Members

Three members of St Vincent de Paul have been recognised by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia McKeown, PJ McClean and Tom Mulholland were presented with awards in recognition of their outstanding commitment to SVP in Kilmore, Newcastle and the surrounding areas.

PJ McClean said: “It was such a lovely surprise to be invited by the Council to accept this award. It was a humbling experience and as there are so many people in our Conferences who deserve this accolade I was honoured to accept it on their behalf. Whilst we have been presented with unimaginable challenges in the past 18 months, we have all risen to the challenge and continued to provide assistance in our community to those in need. Even though we have not been able to offer home visitation we have still continued to provide practical help to anyone requesting it irrespective of the circumstances.”

Congratulating Patricia, PJ and Tom on their awards, Mary Waide, Regional President of SVP North Region, said: “I am only too aware of the outstanding work that our Conference members have been carrying out since the pandemic began and how they have adapted to the ways in which they have been providing vital help and support. It fills me with pride that they have had their dedication and commitment recognised by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council with the presentation of these beautiful awards.”

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP members in Northern Ireland work in all communities to support people whatever their background, who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.

Every year SVP spends approximately £3 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland. Last year, SVP responded to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.

If you would like more information about becoming a member of SVP, becoming a volunteer in your local Vincent’s shop or if you would like the Society’s help, please visit www.svpni.co.uk, email [email protected]