Prime Cut Productions embraces digital world

The pandemic has hit the arts hard. Rehearsals stopped, theatres closed, and artists lost out on performing and creating, not to mention the financial impact it has had across the board. Prime Cut Productions is not resting on its laurels.

Over the past few months, the team has been working hard behind the scenes ensuring that they strive for a positive future. During lockdown, Prime Cut has recorded digitised versions of some of their productions to avoid audiences missing out. Not only that, but for the first time, worldwide audiences can tune in online to experience these productions.

Prime Cut Productions in partnership with the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh and supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Culture Ireland has created a new digitised version of their critically acclaimed production of Fionnuala Kennedy’s Removed. The Traverse launched their new online festival programme Traverse 3 this week featuring works from Scotland and beyond and including ‘Removed’ directed by Emma Jordan.

Removed is the funny, poignant and affecting story of Adam that offers a glimpse into the unknown experiences of growing up as a ‘Looked After Child’. It will be available via Traverse 3 online until 30th August 2020.

Artistic Director of Prime Cut Productions Emma Jordan said: “This has been an unbelievably difficult time for the arts sector. We have incorporated new ways of working over the past number of months ensuring we support all our artists. Closed theatres and festivals postponed has meant that a lot of our plans have been put on hold, so having online festivals such as Traverse 3 means we are sharing content in an innovative and unique way to huge audiences. The programme is fantastic, and we are delighted to be included amongst such cutting edge and evoking content.”

To view Removed online, visit https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/removed