Premium SUV the Volvo XC40 review

Volvo describes the XC40 as a milestone car. It is Volvo’s first-ever compact SUV and the first Volvo to be built on the company’s all-new CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform. It is slotting into Volvo’s SUV range beneath the five-seat mid-size XC60 and the range-topping seven-seat XC90, writes Business First Motoring Correspondent Ian Beasant.

The XC40 is also the first of Volvo’s new-generation 40 series models.

Described as the youthful cousin to the larger XC60, the striking XC40 brings new levels of desirability, design confidence, connectivity, driver-assistance technology and interior usability to the premium compact SUV segment. Of course, being a Volvo, it also offers cutting-edge collision-avoidance systems and class-leading safety credentials and not forgetting the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the industry, more on that later.

I drove the XC40 T4 FWD Momentum Pro with a 2 litre 190BHP petrol engine which drives the front wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It all sounds good on paper, and it looks quite boxy, tall and attractive in real life. It would be hard to mistake the XC40 for anything else than a Volvo; it has that purposeful look and strong road presence that is synonymous with Volvo.

All models come with cruise control, LED headlights, heated door mirrors, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a nine-inch touchscreen sat-nav. Regardless of trim, the cabin is a beautiful place to sit. It’s heavily inspired by the larger XC60 and XC90; the gorgeous portrait-oriented touchscreen flanked by a pair of tall air vents. The seats are just brilliant, supportive and comfortable and make the driving experience very pleasant. The upright driving position offers excellent visibility, and the eight-speed gearbox is quiet and smooth as it goes about its business. As is typical with SUV’s you don’t get a very sporty feel and the XC40 is at its best when driven at a relaxed pace, and it excels. The interior offers space for all occupants and the use of quality materials well put together give a definite premium feel.The inside of the doors felt is used made from recycled plastics, great idea and works well. The touchscreen can be a little fiddly, and I found it was better to set everything when parked up until changing screens with touchscreen becomes second nature, probably more me than the Volvo as I change cars quite often.

The XC40 is capable of 130 mph and will complete the 0 -60 mph in 8.1 seconds. The petrol engine feels able its smooth and quiet, the only negative point is fuel consumption, I did three 80mile round trips during my test with the Volvo, using mostly motorways, although Volvo claim 33.6-36.7 for the Turbocharged 2.litre engine I was only able to average 28 miles per gallon, Then again when the rest of the car is so good there is always the diesel engine in the range.

Volvo XC40 T4 FWD Momentum Pro starts at £33,385 on the road.