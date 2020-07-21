Plan Your Move Smartly with These Clever Hacks

Moving to a new home can be a very hectic and chaotic process if not done correctly – so you need to plan your move. There is no doubt that moving can be stressful at the best of times since no one wants their belongings to be lost in the shuffle of things. There are some very helpful tips and hacks that make moving a breeze and that can save you from the much-dreaded moving day stress. No matter where you are moving to, these hacks are going to make the process much easier.

1- Color Code and Count Boxes

Color coding your packed boxes is not only going to make it easier to keep track of them during the move but will also ensure that you have an easier time unpacking and according to each color. Figuring out which boxes belong in which room in your new home will be a breeze. Some people just add a mark to each box that indicates where it should go, while others add numbers to the box. This is to help keep count of how many boxes in total you have and how many boxes each room should have as well. Doing this is going to ensure that you realize when a box goes missing much faster.

2 – Hiring a Professional Moving Service

One of the best ways to let go of moving stress, is letting someone else do the job for you. Hiring a moving service ensures that you do not have to worry about having to rent a moving van and you can have all your belongings delivered in one day. All you need to do is just pack everything and check that it has reached your new home safely.

When trying to find a moving service, a simple online search can do wonders. However, you need to be careful when wording your search. If you live in Beverley, the UK for example, you need to add that to your search so that you do not get moving services from further away in your search results. You can start by looking for affordable moving services in Beverley and then narrowing down the results until you find what you are looking for. Some factors you should consider are price, the size of the vehicle provided, and how fast they can move your belongings for you.

3- Have Friends Pack with You

Packing can go way faster if you have people to help you with it. You can give your friends an incentive to help you by offering food and have them pitch a hand in helping you pack your stuff so that it can be moved. Just don’t forget to provide them with clear instructions so that there is a set system and organization.

4- Use Tape to Seal Opened Bottles

When you are moving, if you have opened bottles, be it shampoo, creams, or cooking essentials like oil or condiments, you need to ensure that they are well-sealed so that they do not make a mess when being jostled around during the move. You can seal any jars or bottles by taping the lid using heavy-duty tape. You can also mark the box with these bottles so that whoever moves it is aware that there might be spillage if they are not careful.

Using these four tips and hacks is going to ensure your ease of mind when moving. Remember that you can tweak your packing and moving system to fit your own style and organizational taste. Most importantly, you need to avoid procrastinating when it comes to packing and moving to your new home, because not only will it make you stressed out, but it can lead to carelessness and lost belongings.

IMAGES SOURCE: Pixabay