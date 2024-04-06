PIE CAN’T BELIEVE IT… M&S PIE & MASH DINE IN RETURNS

The latest serves two M&S Dine In is here! For just £10 – yes TEN POUNDS!! You can pick up two pies, and three extras and enjoy this restaurant quality meal from the luxury of your own home 😍

A true comfort food classic and whatever your preference, there’s something for you. Beef lovers can pick from classic steak shortcrust or steak and ale puff pastry pie, and chicken lovers have delicious options, including a mash-up of British classics- the creamy chicken tikka puff pastry pie made with butter enriched pastry, British Chicken in a spiced tikka sauce with onion bhaji crumb. 🤤

There are also scrummy pies for veggies and vegans too, along with the new addition of a gluten free variety.

The only difficulty is choosing between our incredible options!

We have recently completed a total overhaul of our pies to ensure ultimate quality for our customers. From using only butter enriched pastry, to chunkier cuts of both chicken and beef, we increased layers in our flaky puff pastry and improved the texture of our shortcrust. Our pies are now the perfect ratio, in deeper fill trays for un-pie-leviable flavour.

On the side… You’ll be spoilt for choice. You can pick up a traditional buttery mash, cheddar mash or chunky chips as part of the deal, as well as veg options such as creamed spinach and broccoli, fine beans carrots & baby corn. And don’t forget the all-important gravy! You can choose onion, chicken or beef.

Explore the full M&S Pie & Mash Dine In menu

Pick two mains and three extras:

MAINS:

Creamy chicken tikka puff pastry pie

Creamy chicken and mushroom puff pastry pie

Chicken and gravy shortcrust pastry pie

Classic steak shortcrust pastry pie

Classic steak and ale puff pastry pie

Plant Kitchen mushroom pie

Made Without Wheat chicken, leek and ham pie

SIDES:

Chunky chips

Cheddar mashed potato

Colcannon mashed potato

Buttery mashed potato

Onion gravy

Chicken gravy

Beef gravy

Sweetcorn, carrots, peas and broccoli

Tenderstem broccoli, fine beans, carrots and baby corn

Creamed spinach

Green vegetable medley

