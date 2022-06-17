Pat McManus To Perform at Belfast City Blues Festival 2022

Northern Ireland musician Pat McManus is to perform at the Belfast City Blues Festival as part of the festival’s annual tribute to blues legend Rory Gallagher.

Gallagher, who made Belfast his second musical home, will be remembered by some of the country’s top musicians at the Black Box on the afternoon of Saturday 25th June at 1pm.

The guitarist, famed for his charismatic performances and dedication to his craft, was a frequent visitor to Belfast, first with Taste and then with his own band, throughout the 70s and 80s. So far Gallagher’s albums have sold in excess of 30 million copies worldwide.

Belfast City Blues Festival

This year’s tribute to Gallagher, ‘Remembering Rory’ will feature The Pat McManus Band, The Willie Byrne Band and Sam Davidson’s Taste.

McManus said he looked forward to paying his own personal tribute to Gallagher.

“Over the years and all through my career, Belfast has been a city that welcomes me,” he said.

“Likewise with Rory Gallagher, as the people of Belfast welcomed him in, supported his style of music and gave him room to grow musically, Rory never forgot that.

“He always came back to Belfast and the wider Northern Irish community even through the dark days. For me it’s still an immense pleasure to play to the people in my home land of Northern Ireland.”

Although born in Ballyshannon, County Donegal and brought up in Cork, music fans across Northern Ireland have always had an affinity with the star.

Gallagher was an almost annual visitor to Belfast, where his Ulster Hall shows are the stuff of legend. Remembered fondly for his immense skills on guitar, the musician died June 14, 1995, aged 47.

The festival which is celebrating its 13th year is set to take place over three days in 14 venues with 30 acts and 40 gigs. Sponsors of the festival include Guinness, Sunday World, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Belfast 89FM, Magee Mortgage Solutions, Kolormaster, Baird Sound System Ltd, Linen Quarter BID, West Gourmet Sandwich Bar, Nutts Corner Accident Repair and The People’s Kitchen.

For more information and a full schedule for the Belfast City Blues Festival which runs from June 24-26 log onto http://belfastcitybluesfest.com/

Tickets for A Taste of Rory are priced at £14, excluding the booking fee, and are available from www.blackboxbelfast.com