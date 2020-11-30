Pain Management Appointment Tips and Tricks

Pain management isn’t a one-time process. It starts with looking for the right pain management specialist, booking a pain management appointment, to choosing the best pain management program. In this article, you are going to learn about pain management appointment. In particular, you will learn how to get the most out of your pain management appointment. Keep reading.

Introduction

Chronic pain appointment is an important step when it comes to the recovery process. According to experts, it’s important to have all the documents ready. Here are the key things you should bring with you during the appointment.

Medications—bring all the medications you are currently taking. From bottles to a list of recent doses, making your doctor aware of your medications is an important step when it comes to pain management.

Personal physicians—bring the names and contact details of your past physicians. Your doctor will contact them before prescribing any medications to you.

Pharmacy—your doctor is also likely to want to know the pharmacy you source your drugs from. This will help him/her understand the type of medications you have taken in the past.

Records—remember to come with your past records. This includes both medical and surgical records. Don’t forget to come with any imagery like MRI and X-Ray reports.

The Appointment Day

It’s important to share all details regarding your pain with your pain management doctor. Doing so will help your doctor design an effective and highly personalized treatment plan for you. He/she will use the information to diagnose, prescribe, and recommend any other treatment option to you. Take notes. Ask questions. Also, answer all questions from your doctor. Don’t be afraid to give recommendations. After all, you are the only person who fully understands the pain you are suffering from. Prepare your questions in advance. Ask your personal doctor the following top questions:

The medications you should take. Also, ask him/her about any medications you should avoid.

How to stay away from additional pain-related issues

The nature of the treatment plan he/she intends to develop

Ask your doctor about the treatment goals

Treatment

Now that you are through with your pain management appointment, it’s time to proceed to treatment. Among other things, your team will embark on developing the right treatment plan. Here are a few options you should expect.

Physical therapy – Physical therapy is one of the most effective strategies as far as pain management is concerned. Your doctor is likely to recommend a myriad of strategies that are based on physical therapy. Here, expect things like exercising, walking, jogging, etc.

Medical therapy –Another important pain management option is medical therapy. Here, your doctor will prescribe different medications for pain management. In most cases, your doctor will recommend opioid medications. However, if your pain isn’t related to cancer, your pain management doctor is likely to recommend alternative treatment options to opioid treatment.

Interventional procedures—Interventional procedures involve a combination of both medical therapy and other medical procedures. Here, your doctor will recommend options like epidurals, nerve blocks, as well as spinal cord stimulators. He/she may also recommend steroid injections.

Complementary therapies—Complementary pain therapies include options like acupuncture, biofeedback, as well as herbal medicine. In most cases, these treatment options are offered in a hospital facility. However, your doctor may recommend these options even at home.

Psychological treatment—mental issues can lead to physical pain. Dealing with mental related pain requires physiological treatment. Depending on your condition, your physician may recommend a psychological treatment option that suits your explicit needs. You may have to undergo medical as well as talk therapies. These will help deal with mental issues that may lead to pain.

Surgery—another popular option is surgery. This is the last option when it comes to managing and controlling your pain. If all the other options don’t work, your doctor is likely to recommend surgery.

How Can Pain Medicine Doctor Help You Deal With Lower Back Pain?

If you are suffering from lower back pain or neck pain, pain management should be included in your treatment plan. According to experts, pain management is one of the most critical elements when it comes to the quality of life. Managing lower back and neck pain can significantly improve the quality of your life.

Pain management doctors help patients manage pain so that they can lead quality lives. If you are suffering from chronic or complicated pain, your primary care physician may refer you to a pain management specialist. Conditions like cancer and arthritis can lead to chronic pain. At times, pain from these conditions can deny you any sleep—making your life miserable. That’s why it’s important to liaise with a pain management specialist to help you manage the pain and lead a comfortable life. You may also work with a physiatrist to manage your pain. Among other things, a physiatrist will prescribe physical medicine and help you with the rehabilitation process. These specialists are particularly concerned with musculoskeletal conditions. However, some physiatrists have undergone advanced training in IPM (an abbreviation for Interventional Pain Management). IPM is concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of different types of pain disorders.

In most cases, all pain doctors have specialization and expertise in interventional medicine. Thus, they can diagnose and even treat any spinal related disorders. These specialists are concerned with developing a treatment plan that encompasses relieving, reducing, and managing pain in patients. For maximum results, you must work with a team of pain management experts. Professionals like physiatrists, anesthesiologists, oncologists, etc. should be brought on board. Also, the team may include internists, nurses, physical therapists, surgical specialists, and occupational therapy experts. It’s important to cooperate with your pain management team for better results. Tell them everything about your pain. Cooperation will optimize the healing process.

The Bottom-Line

If you want to get the best results from pain management, get it right during the appointment. Get the most out of your pain management appointment. The above are tips and tricks for maximizing your pain management appointment.