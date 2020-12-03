Pack more into your hand luggage with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays! 

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today pledged to continue a friendly hand luggage policy which is directly in line with customer feedback. This means customers benefit from two pieces of free hand luggage as standard when they book and travel with the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist.

With some airlines changing their hand luggage policies, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ announcement means that customers booking and travelling with the Which? Recommended Provider will not be charged for a large cabin bag and can continue to benefit from two pieces of free hand luggage, whether on a flight-only booking with Jet2.com or on a package holiday with Jet2holidays.

In addition to a piece of hand luggage weighing no more than 10kg and no larger than 56cm x 45cm x 25cm (including wheels and handles) customers can carry a small personal item that can be placed underneath the seat in front of them. This means customers travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays can pack up to FOUR TIMES as much into their hand luggage when compared with some other airlines.

As well as enjoying this friendly hand luggage allowance, customers get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays repeatedly win high-profile accolades such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg hold baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with the UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

In addition, the company receives recognition for getting customers away to enjoy their well-deserved holiday on time, regularly appearing as the most punctual UK airline according to the leading travel intelligence company OAG.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customer feedback tells us loud and clear that they really value our friendly hand luggage policy, which enables them to pack more into their cabin baggage without having to pay extra. Listening to customer feedback and acting on it is why we have built up an industry-leading reputation for customer service.

“In line with that I am pleased to report that Jet2.com will not charge customers for their cabin baggage allowance and furthermore they can continue to enjoy our award-winning flights with two free pieces of hand luggage as standard. We know how important this is to them, and this announcement demonstrates how we continue do everything we can to make sure that customers enjoy their holidays whilst giving them the best value possible.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com