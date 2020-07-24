Offers of the week to help you enjoy the perfect staycation

Northern Ireland’s hotels, bars and restaurants are excited to be giving a warm welcome to visitors after reopening, meaning local people won’t need to take an epic trek to enjoy epic fun this summer and into autumn.

Now you can embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit with a staycation at one of the many B&B’s, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties on offer.

Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week because, this summer, it’s not about how far, it’s about how fun.

County Tyrone

One-night B&B, Corick House Hotel & Spa (4*) from £109 per room per night based on two people

Corick House is a luxury four-star Hotel & Spa, located in the stunning Co. Tyrone countryside and steeped in generations of rich heritage. Set among meandering streams and winding country roads, the hotel offers guests the finest in tradition, hospitality, superb cuisine and lavish surroundings that will ensure your visit is a memorable one. The hotel brings you back in time with period style, where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with breath-taking views of the valleys and mountains. To book call 028 8554 8216. Offer available until 16th October 2020. T&Cs apply; Subject to availability.

County Down

One-night B&B, Culloden Estate & Spa (5*) from £210 per room per night based on two people

Experience a luxurious break at the Culloden Estate and Spa. Standing high in the foothills of the Holywood Hills, overlooking Belfast Lough, the magnificent Culloden Estate and Spa is a prestigious five-star hotel in Northern Ireland. With all its tranquil opulence, you could be forgiven for thinking the Culloden is a rural retreat, however this beautiful property has the added advantage of being close to Belfast City centre and conveniently located near many top visitor attractions. Your experience at the Culloden Estate and Spa includes an overnight stay, full Irish breakfast, exclusive ESPA products, bathrobes and slippers, and much more. To book call 028 9042 1066. Offer available until 16th October 2020. Subject to availability.

County Armagh

One-night B&B, Killeavy Castle Estate (4*) from £160 per room per night based on two people

Set within 350 acres of farm and woodland located just outside Newry City in County Armagh’s stunning Slieve Gullion, Killeavy Castle Estate offers a Castle, boutique style Hotel and quaint Gate lodge. Take time to soak up the full atmosphere of the Estate by staying over in one of their luxurious rooms. The package includes: one night’s luxury accommodation, full Irish breakfast, complimentary use of the Spa thermal facilities (Re-opening once we receive guidance on the relaxation of restrictions for the spa and leisure sector), complimentary Wifi and on-site parking. To book call 028 3044 4888. Offer available until 16th October 2020. Subject to availability. From Monday – Thursday £160 and on weekends from £180.

Visit discovernorthernireland.com to plan your staycation and view a full range of available offers.