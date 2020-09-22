October Getaways with Jet2holidays and Jet2Villas 

With October on the horizon, it’s not too late to grab a great deal with Jet2holidays or Jet2Villas, and soak up some much-needed sun in Turkey. On top of this, there’s also thousands of free child places still available.

Turkey, Dalaman, Icmeler

3 star Faber Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 19th October.

Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey, Antalya, Side

2+ star Melissa Gardens, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 16th October.

Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey, Dalaman, Dalyan

Villa Istanbul, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 19th October.

Price: £469 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.