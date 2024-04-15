Northern Ireland Business Looking for Fairytale Grand National Success

Property developer David Maxwell faces the unique scenario of being an owner and rider in this year’s Grand National at Aintree. The businessman, who grew up in Northern Ireland, will partner his own horse, Ain’t That A Shame, in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

If victorious in the race, the horse will scoop £500,000 in prize at the Merseyside racecourse. Maxwell is bidding to join Marcus Armytage and Sam Waley-Cohen as the previous amateurs to win the race in the last 40 years.

Gowran Park Success Gives Connections Hope

Ain’t That A Shame goes into the Aintree showpiece event on the back of a victory in the Grade Three Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase on his latest outing. As a result of that success, he is now available at 25/1 for those placing Grand National bets on the Irish horse.

The 10-year-old has been one of the leading Grand National tips in the race this year as he has featured in the marathon contest before. He finished 17th of 39 runners on his debut 12 months when ridden by Rachael Blackmore. Maxwell will be hoping his horse will have learned a lot from that experience.

Although Maxwell spends the majority of his time as the CEO of his construction company DPK, he has ridden 69 winners in his career, so he is very capable in the saddle. His biggest success so far came in France in 2018 when he won the Prix Morgex at Paris-based course Auteuil. He netted £58,000 for that triumph.

⭐️ Corach Rambler – a magnificent winner of the 2023 @RandoxOfficial #GrandNational He gives Derek Fox & @lucindavrussell a second win in the world's most famous chase at @AintreeRaces pic.twitter.com/8pyBYNtJ0s — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 15, 2023

This year’s Grand National will feature a maximum field of 34 runners. Organisers decided in 2023 to reduce the number of runners from 40 horses. It means it has been harder than ever to qualify for the race.

The field is headed by last year’s winner Corach Rambler, who is bidding to become only the third horse in history to repeat his success in this contest. Red Rum managed three wins in the 1970s, while Tiger Roll won the race in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.

Corach Rambler is trained in Scotland by Lucinda Russell. She is one of only four female trainers who have won the Grand National. Her horse is a two-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival, and he arguably ran a career-best of his latest appearance when he was third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Big Crowd Expected on Grand National Day

Over 70,000 spectators are expected to attend Aintree Racecourse on Grand National Day in what is a lucrative day for the racecourse. Many horse racing fans make the trip to Liverpool every year, including from Northern Ireland.

Hospitality at the racecourse is sold out this year, as are many of Liverpool’s hotels and restaurants, in what is a big boost to the local economy. Those not fortunate to be going can watch the action on television, where it is expected that millions will tune in from around the world for the race.

If Maxwell is successful as a rider-owner, he is sure to grab both the front- and back-page headlines in Sunday newspapers.