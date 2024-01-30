New M&S store opens for business in Coleraine

Despite the drizzle, North Coast shoppers flocked to the official opening of Marks & Spencer Coleraine as the brand-new state of the art foodhall opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Team Manager Patricia Woods cut the ribbon on the new 11,500 square foot store in Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine, creating 30 new jobs.

Celebrity Chef Paula McIntyre MBE joined local customers and the M&S team to celebrate the official opening of the new foodhall and offered baking demonstrations in store.

Kieran McCauley said: “I’m extremely proud to finally welcome our customers to the new M&S Coleraine. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and hearing such positive feedback today has been hugely rewarding. Our thanks to everyone who made it down to check out the store today and we look forward to welcoming many more customers over the next few weeks and months.”

Janeen Gibson from Coleraine was chosen at random to be one of the lucky winners of a voucher having been one of the first 200 customers through the doors. Janeen said “when I received a Golden Ticket this morning I didn’t expect to open it up and have £200 to spend in-store. It’s made my day and we’ve had a brilliant time at the opening of what is a fantastic new store for the local area.”

M&S Coleraine stocks more than 6,000 innovative food and drink products, as well as a selection of flowers, cards and gift wrap. The store also has a brand–new wine shop, cheese barge,

‘pick your own eggs’ station and large in-store bakery. Whether customers are looking for an on-the-go snack, everyday meal or a special treat, the store offers an exciting range of products to create show-stopping dishes and desserts

The store also offers the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Click & Collect in Store service. With more than 600 free car parking spaces, the store is ideal for convenient Clothing & Home collection.

The store, located at Units 12 and 13, Riverside Retail Park, Coleraine, BT51 3QQ will be open: