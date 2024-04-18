New menu launched at Wolff Grill at Titanic Hotel Belfast.

Foodies and families are being urged to set sail on a journey of adventure and experience the new menu in the Wolff Grill at Titanic Hotel Belfast.

Wolff Grill

The menu exudes the rich tapestry of locally sourced produce for which the Wolff Grill has become synonymous, and diners can drop anchor to enjoy a contemporary selection of nibbles including smoked almonds, padron peppers and breads while starters range from soup and chowder to scallops and salad.

The mains are an array of tantalising dishes which promise a gastronomic delight sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. For the fish lovers there’s a choice of salmon, cod, sea bass and prawn dishes, while the burgers from the grill can be paired with Pont-Neuf fries and there’s the ultimate in sharing steaks with both Chateaubriand and Cote de Boeuf on the menu.

There’s a selection of innovative vegan and vegetarian options, while snazzy sides are the perfect accompaniment to any dish and, for those with a sweet tooth, the delectable desserts include Bailey’s cheesecake or chocolate and salted caramel tart, providing the perfect ending to the perfect meal.

Adrian McNally, General Manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “Titanic Hotel Belfast is renowned for being awarded the title of Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel every year since we opened seven years ago. Our restaurant, the Wolff Grill, embarked on a journey of offering an exceptional dining experience and has also won many an award for this offering over the last seven years.

“We have considered the new era in which foodies chart their way through a menu and enjoy being inspired by a bounty of flavours and choices from small plates to extravagant mains. We believe that with this new and exciting menu we have created a culinary experience to satisfy the tastebuds of those with an hour to spare at lunchtime, taking the children out for an early evening tea, nipping in before taking in Belfast’s night life or a show in the nearby SSE Arena and those who wish to relax by spending the evening with a sharing steak over three exuberant courses.”

To reserve a table at the Wolff Grill, please visit www.titanichotelbelfast.com

