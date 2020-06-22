New Kopparberg range refreshes Hard Seltzer

Kopparberg, the independent fruit cider giant and flavour expert, that last year achieved the most successful BWS launch of 2019** with its gin range, is injecting its phenomenal flavour credentials into the latest drinks trend – the Hard Seltzer.

Launching in major retailers across Northern Ireland this month, Kopparberg Hard Seltzer is expertly produced to the same high standard expected from the Independent Swedish brand.

A flavourful, low calorie, convenient, 5% ABV alcohol infused sparkling water, Kopparberg Hard Seltzer has only 93 calories per 330ml can, is gluten free, low carb and vegan friendly. The low calorie count is the result of Kopparberg’s trademarked KopparSpirit, an alcohol base made from fermented fruit that leaves no residual sugar behind.

In true Kopparberg style, the new Hard Seltzers don’t shy away from flavour and with a hit of bold fruit refreshment, there’s zero compromise on taste. Available in three delicious flavours – Mixed Berries, Black Cherry and Passionfruit – it’s perfect for consumers looking for a cleaner, healthier alcoholic drink.

The decision to reinvigorate the Hard Seltzer category here comes as more brands start to appear or announce plans to take on the market, with some big names set to make their transatlantic voyage this summer. Kopparberg Hard Seltzer will go head to head to redefine a category that has been deemed ‘subtle, bland and tasteless’ and in turn, eliminate any preconceptions consumers may have of the polarising new RTD phenomenon. Kopparberg Hard Seltzer is a game-changer for the category, delivering full fruit refreshment, with a flavour that packs a punch.

Mary Anne Byrne Head of Alcohol Brands in Richmond Marketing said: “Kopparberg is here to redefine the Hard Seltzer market by putting flavour front and centre. Each can is expertly made with our consumers in mind, to ensure we give them the refreshing, fruity flavour they’ve come to expect from Kopparberg, whilst delivering all the clean, low calorie promises of a Hard Seltzer.

“True to our brand values, there is no subtlety and absolutely no compromise on taste – Kopparberg Hard Seltzer will shake up the Hard Seltzer category as we know it.”

Kopparberg’s Hard Seltzer range is available now in selected off licenses.

