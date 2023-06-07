National Car Wash Set To Take Place This Weekend For The Fire Fighters Charity

Washing the car is far from anybody’s favourite job, so take the hassle out of it and head down to your local fire station for the National Car Wash.

On Saturday, June 10, trainee firefighters from NIFRS will be on hand to make your car sparkle, with all donations received contributing towards The Fire Fighters Charity, a non-profit who provide support and rehabilitation to the fire and rescue community.

Hosted across the United Kingdom, Northern Irish locals can take their car to the NIFRS Learning & Development Centre, Boucher Crescent in the heart of Belfast to be washed, benefitting from the cleanliness of your vehicle and being for a great cause.

Firefighting is a life-threatening career that can often be dangerous, stressful and traumatic, sometimes leaving injured firefighters unable to work for months.

Dealing with life or death situations every day also takes its toll emotionally too, with a recent rise in mental health problems amongst the front-line force leading to increased attention in helping workers recuperate after a hard day’s work.

National Car Wash

The Fire Fighters Charity has been supporting the fire services community for 75 years, starting by supporting bereaved families of firefighters killed during the Blitz before evolving into a modern-day service that provides life enhancing health and wellbeing support to the whole fire community.

The Fire Fighters Charity is here for every one of the UK’s both serving and retired members of fire and rescue staff as well as their families, a tailored package that no other organisation can provide.

Firmly established on the fire and rescue service calendar, the National Car Wash is the Charity’s largest national fundraising event of the year.

As well as being a fun and popular fundraising event for the kids who get to check out the array of equipment, the Car Wash also gives firefighters the unique opportunity to share vital community safety advice with a large cross-section of their community.

Chief Executive of The Fire Fighters Charity, Dr Jill Tolfrey, said: “The National Car Wash provides a vital source of income for the Charity, as well as being a fun and popular event.

“It costs £8.5million a year to keep The Fire Fighters Charity running – and with no regular government funding, we rely completely on your donations and goodwill.

“You can show your support to our firefighting heroes by visiting your local fire station on Saturday 10 June – and afterwards drive away safely, in a clean car!”

Chief Fire Officer said: “Monies raised through national fundraising initiatives provide a real boost to The Fire Fighters Charity.

“We are delighted that so many of our fire stations are getting involved and would urge local people to come along and support the day.

“Your valued donations will go towards helping thousands of men, women and children from the fire and rescue community during their times of need.”