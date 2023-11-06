M&S Sarnies and Cafe Creations are here

There’s snow rest for the wicked here in M&S Food HQ as it’s time for one of the most wonderful food moments of the year – the launch of our Christmas lunch range! As we were first to bring the prepacked sarnie to the high street in 1982, we like to think we know our sarnie stuff and when it comes to Christmas it’s no different. In fact, we work harder than Santa’s elves to bring you a selection of delicious delights that the big man himself would emigrate for.

So whether you have been naughty or nice, vegan or a meat lover, or just want a quick snack on the way home we have something for you.

Not feeling festive ’til December? You’re not alone…. we still have a Foodhall packed with your faves… in fact our second biggest sarnie seller over Christmas is our Prawn Mayonnaise!!! Customers just cannot get enough of this iconic M&S product – and we don’t blame them!

NEW: JINGLE BRIE-LT – £4.50*

A new addition to our festive range – this will definitely jingle your bells!

A buttery brioche bun is filled with mouth-watering crispy smoky bacon, creamy brie, cos lettuce, caramelised onion mayo and a festive tomato and cranberry chutney. Brie-lliant!

NEW: HO-HO-PEST-HO – £3.65*

Our vegan festive offer is packed with delicious veg, roasted butternut squash, pickled red cabbage slaw, rocket pesto and tahini mayo. All nestled within our Vitamin D enriched malted brown bread.

V.(egan) good indeed!

NEW: NAUGHTY AND SPICE WRAP – £3.80*

Forget wrapping presents, this is the only wrap you should be getting your hands on this Christmas! Packed with protein this soft tortilla wrap is filled with piri piri spiced 100% British chicken, chorizo style stuffing, red cabbage slaw, umami mayo and hot cranberry sauce. Aye cranber-umba!

ALSO RETURNING:

Our number one Christmas seller – the Turkey Feast. £3.90 Variation also available in Made Without.

The Christmas Club Sandwich £4.50 – 12 layers of festive flavour in toasted oatmeal bread.

NEW: POSH DOG SAUSAGES WITH GRAVYNAISE DIP – £2.50*

MIC DROP 🎤

Our dinky sausages meet our gorgeous gravynaise for the ultimate Christmas snack. Need we say any more?! It’s all gravy!

SEASONAL SIDES*

Turkey, Bacon and Pork Sausage Roll £2.50

Mini Christmas Colin £1.65

King Prawn and Cocktail Sauce Dipper £2.75

Trio of Treats £1.65

Mini Merry Munch Bag £1.50

Pigs in Blankets Crisps £1.00

Truffle and Olive Oil crisps £1.00

Diet Pink Lemonade £1.75

Gingerbread Milkshake £1.70

And, of course, these are not just any festive sarnies… these are M&S Christmas sandwiches, wraps and snacks.

Made with 100% British meat from Select Farms, 100% British butter, creamy mayonnaise and vitamin D enriched bread, our sandwiches even eclipse last years when it comes to quality – putting us FIRMLY on the good list in time for Santa 🎅 (YAY!)

By buying one of these items, you’ll also be doing your bit for charity. Our partnership with Housing Rights means that 5% of the sales from our festive food on the move range will be given to the charity.

*5% donation to Housing Rights applies

CHRISTMAS IN THE CAFÉ…

Take a load off and have a break from the Christmas shopping this festive season with a trip to one of our 300+ Cafés across the UK. Tuck into our BEST-EVER Christmas menu and pick from a selection of merry mains, seasonal snacks or dreamy drinks – whatever you select you’ll know you will have the same great quality and taste that you’d find in our Foodhall. Afterall, it’s not just any Café.

NEW: TURKEY & HAM HOCK TOASTIE – £6.50

(Gravy sold separately at £1)

This is not just any Turkey Toastie, this is a super special Festive toastie, and it’s time for its much-awaited return! EPIC on its own, but next level when dipped in our all-new Collection Turkey Gravy Dipper (a TikTok must-have)!

This toastie has a delicious crispy exterior and then you bite into rich festive flavours of classic ham hock, British turkey, stuffing and gravy which is finished with a tangy cranberry ketchup and a sweet nutty Emmental cheese. Available at your local Café from 1st November

Our Turkey Pot Pie (£6) is also back by popular demand. An all-butter flaky pastry sat on top of a Christmas dinner (or a festive hug!) in a bowl – with British turkey, carrot, potato and cabbage. How do you eat yours? Smash the lid; dunk; scoop?

Available at your local Café from 1st November

NEW: GIANT FESTIVE CHEESY RAREBIT CRUMPET – £4.50

A nostalgic, indulgent twist on a much-loved favourite – the classic cheese on toast! This giant-sized crumpet is light, fluffy and has a perfectly crisp base. It’s then topped with our oozing Welsh rarebit, flavoured with a hint of mustard, Worcester sauce and finished with our Collection Festive Chutney.

Available at your local Café from 1st November

FESTIVE SAUSAGE & BACON CIABATTA WITH CRANBERRY SAUCE. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND COLLECTION TURKEY GRAVY DIPPER – £8.50

This crispy, olive enriched Ciabatta roll, has been slowly fermented to give the lovely open texture that you expect from a top-notch Ciabatta roll. Full of little air bubbles that house the lashings of salty, creamy butter and fruity cranberry sauce, this roll is then stuffed with three British outdoor bred pork sausages and three rashers of applewood smoked streaky bacon – and if that wasn’t enough, we then serve this with chips and our Collection Turkey Gravy Dipper – you’re welcome 😉

Available at your local Café all day from 1st November

FESTIVE AFTERNOON TEA – £10

A wonderfully festive Afternoon Tea. Served with a mini Collection mince pie; mini festive chocolate cupcakes, macaroon, plain Devon or fruit scone**, clotted cream, merry berry jam & a sarnie of your choice – including the Turkey Sandwich (chilled) – Available for one or two.

Available from 2pm from 1st November

** Our Classic Gluten Free Afternoon Tea is also available at the same price

HOT CHOCOLATE CHRISTMAS COLIN – £3.55

Colin The Caterpillar Hot Chocolate is an indulgent hot chocolate, topped with whipped chocolate cream, Colin sprinkles and a Christmas Colin face.

Available at your local Café all day

GINGERBREAD FRAPPE – £3.75

This ice cool, creamy Gingerbread Frappe is infused with spiced gingerbread syrup, dressed with Speculoos sauce then topped with lashings of whipped cream and a gingerbread man biscuit.

Why not upgrade your coffee… for just +25p, welcome this season’s limited-edition barista blend. This new coffee blend is winter in a mug – rich and velvety, with a creamy body and notes of dark berries, cocoa and marzipan. Just ask your barista to upgrader your blend when you order.

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from your local M&S!

Prices may vary in selected stores