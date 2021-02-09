M&S Love Sausage from Finnebrogue Artisan returns

The M&S Love Sausage is hitting the shelves once again and this time it’s hotting up with the addition of a spiced-up version to the family.

Developed by long-term local M&S supplier, Finnebrogue Artisan, the new ‘Spice Up Your Love Sausage’ is made using a heart-shaped, thick cut of the finest chilli chorizo-style sausage, wrapped up in a smoky and sweet bacon for added flavour.

The original Love Sausage became a viral hit when it was first unveiled in 2019 and was met with similar fanfare when it was brought back last year.

Downpatrick based Finnebrogue has been working in partnership with M&S since 2002 – originally focusing on venison and now supplying the entire sausage catalogue for the retailer’s stores across the UK and Ireland.

Philip Conlon, Head of Regional for M&S in Northern Ireland said: “We are very proud that Downpatrick is the home of the Love Sausage. It’s a product that has truly captured hearts on both sides of the Irish Sea – proving so popular that we decided to expand the range.

“Sourcing locally is really important to us. Finnebrogue has been supplying to M&S for almost 20 years and we are delighted to continue the relationship. Northern Ireland is one of our biggest supply regions with 11 direct suppliers and around 1,600 farms producing quality produce for us.”

Emma Curistan, Head of Development for M&S at Finnebrogue said: “Our new product development team are very proud to work with M&S and launch delicious, innovative products. We have worked extremely hard to create the range and we are really pleased to have raised the taste bar this year with the new spiced up version, just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

Limited-Edition M&S Spice Up Your Love Sausage and Limited-Edition M&S Love Sausage launch in-store on Wednesday 10th February.

Northern Ireland is a major supply region for the Marks & Spencer food business with an extensive range of products including milk, eggs, beef, lamb pork and bread, not only for Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland stores, but also for many stores across the UK.