M&S Lisburn welcomes Clinique

M&S Lisburn is delighted to welcome one of the biggest skincare and make-up brands in the world, Clinique.

From Thursday 19th May, M&S Lisburn will be one of 34 M&S locations nationwide to offer a dedicated Clinique counter, with experts on hand to assist customers with their beauty regime. The in-store offering will include c.500 products for women and men including all of the brand’s bestsellers, such as the cult original Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ which is sold every minute in the UK*.

The instore shopping experience has been curated with the Marks & Spencer customer in mind, with easy navigation highlighting solutions for skin concerns and makeup looks for every day or occasions.

Nicola Finlay, Regional Manager at M&S in Northern Ireland says: “We’re delighted to welcome skincare and make-up experts Clinique to M&S Lisburn. We know our customers will be excited to see the wide variety of bestselling beauty products available in store and will appreciate having Clinique experts on hand to assist, elevating our in-store experience.”

The partnership with Clinique, the brand which launched the first ever line of dermatologist developed skincare in 1968 and continues to be the UK’s #1 Prestige Moisturiser brand** is part of a strategic focus from M&S Beauty on skincare.

M&S Lisburn is one of 34 stores to offer a bespoke Clinique counter with a further 40 stores will have product available displayed in a bespoke Clinique fixture. The full Clinique range will also be sold on M&S.com and will be available for next day delivery and Click & Collect to over 700 M&S stores nationwide.