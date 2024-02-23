M&S launches exclusive Purple Sweet Potato

We all know the classic orange sweet potato, but have you tried its striking purple relation? Now’s your chance as M&S Food becomes the ONLY UK high street retailer to offer the new variety to shoppers.

In stores NOW these bright purple beauties are handpicked and packed with goodness

Not just beautiful but tasty too! The unusual ‘Splendor’ variety gives a superior sweet and creamy flavour with a soft as butter texture compared to other purple sweet potato varieties, making it ideal for a variety of dishes *This is not just ANY purple sweet potato*

Popularity of sweet potatoes is on the rise with a 19% YOY uplift in sales at M&S and 2,400 tonnes of sweet potatoes sold in 2023 alone

Since the recent Secrets Of The Blue Zones Netflix documentary highlighted the Okinawan cuisine in Japan and the purple sweet potatoes they have been growing and eating for generations, social media has been awash with comments and posts on these next level potatoes. A good source of fibre, they’re also high in vitamin A, a source of vitamin C & E, helping to support the immune system and protect the body from oxidative stress.

Always first for fresh and seasonal, M&S Food is now bringing these very special sweet potatoes to Foodhalls across the country for customers to pick up as part of their weekly shop. Perfect for baked potatoes, chips, mash or wedges, they cook just like an orange sweet potato. Sweet potatoes have lots of health benefits overall, but by adding these particular purple beauties to your diets, you can add a more varied diversity of nutrition for overall health and wellness.

Jane Phillips, M&S Food Agronomist said; “At M&S we love to bring our customers the very best in quality and innovation and so we’re so excited to bring purple sweet potatoes to the Foodhall. Not only do they look incredible, but they also taste delicious too with a mild and sweet flavour that’s just perfect for fries. But the best bit, they’re packed with healthy nutrients like vitamin A, C & E and fibre and make a colourful alternative on your plate to boot!”

We personally think you can't go wrong with some hand cut, homemade chips, simply baked in the oven and sprinkled with a little sea salt. Any kind of potato-based food that could potentially help you live longer and healthier is VERY ok with us!

Find them with the loose potatoes in the fresh vegetable section of the store now.

