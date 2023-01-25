M&S Cafe launches Brunch for 2023

Brunch is not just for breakfast as five BRAND NEW brunch dishes launch all-day at M&S Cafés across the UK, and Shakshuka gets set to take on Avo on toast!

M&S Café launches its BRAND-NEW BRUNCH, as more and more people across the UK are in search of a tasty brunch*. M&S Café has extended its menu with five delicious new dishes including a carb-free Red Pepper and Feta Shakshuka served with two perfectly poached free-range eggs, a brunch classic Eggs Royale served with our Foodhall favourite Responsibly Sourced Scottish Smoked Salmon, and a twist on a classic – the Breakfast Wrap with free-range egg omelette, pork sausages, streaky bacon, baked beans, and a tangy tomato sauce.

Brunch for 2023

In 2023, 80% of M&S Food fans** are keen to shake up their brunch choices and try a NEW carb-free brunch dish. WATCH OUT AVO ON TOAST there may be a new brunch topper in town, the SIMPLY SCRUMPTUOUS SHAKSHUKA!

M&S Food Ambassador, Zoe Sugg calls the new Shakshuka ‘absolutely delicious’- see her trying out the new brunch menu here.

Claire Hodgson, Lead Product Developer for M&S Café, says, “We all know brunch is a big deal. You only have to look up the hashtag on Instagram to see the 34.9 million times it’s been tagged! M&S Café customers LOVE their breakfast classics. Our bacon roll has become one of our most-enjoyed items. Though with 80%** of M&S Food fans up for trying a new carb-free dish, our new brunch menu offers even more for breakfast and brunch lovers. The new delicious carb free Red Pepper and Feta Shakshuka with two perfect poached eggs and a hint of chilli, is set to rival brunch icons such as avo on toast! Classics such as Eggs Benedict and Eggs Royale, as well as recipes with a twist, like our all day Breakfast Wrap really make the menu #brunchgoals.”

LET’S DO BRUNCH

Check out our top brunch picks from the new menu, available all day:

SPICY & SIMPLY SCRUMMY

Red Pepper & Feta Shakshuka (V), £6.00

Two perfect poached eggs with crumbled feta and coriander on a bed of roasted red pepper andtomato, infused with paprika, cumin and a hint of chilli. 330 calories and carb-free!

NOW THAT’S A WRAP!

All Day Breakfast Wrap, £5.75

A soft toasted tortilla wrap LOADED with all your favourites from a classic Northern Irish breakfast, free-range egg omelette, pork sausages and streaky bacon, baked beans, and a tangy tomato sauce. Don’t forget to pick up a napkin with this one! 😉

BRING ON THE BENEDICT!

Eggs Benedict, £8.00

A toasted muffin, topped with honey-roast Wiltshire ham, two perfect poached eggs and covered in rich & buttery hollandaise sauce before being garnished with wild rocket leaves.

Or if smoked salmon is more your thing, switch your Benedict to an Eggs Royale, £8.50, served with robust and smoky Responsibly Sourced Scottish Smoked Salmon – a favourite from the Foodhall.

CHERRY NICE!

Nutty Granola Bowl, £3.50

This rich and creamy bowl of 0% Fat Greek yogurt is served with dark & glossy black cherry compote and crunchy low sugar granola packed with nuts, seeds, and toasted coconut. Creamy, crunchy, and oh-so fruity.

The new options join existing customer favourites, the trio of breakfast rolls, including the now FAMOUS Smoked Bacon Ciabatta:

Smoked Bacon Ciabatta, £4.50

Six, yes SIX, rashers of oak & applewood smoked streaky bacon, served in a crusty olive oil enriched ciabatta roll, with lashings of butter. This roll has become an iconic M&S Café product and is a must-try!

Sausage Breakfast Ciabatta, £4.50

Hot on its heels, this roll combines three premium pork chipolata sausages seasoned with salt, black pepper & parsley, served in an olive oil enriched ciabatta roll, with lashings of butter.

Avocado & Halloumi Breakfast Ciabatta, £4.50 (V)

Crushed avocado & toasted halloumi, served with a tangy tomato chutney in a toasted olive oil enriched ciabatta roll.

Plus our Sourdough toast dishes served until 11.30am; poached eggs or smashed avocado (£5.00), smashed avocado & poached eggs (£6.50), poached eggs & beans (£5.50) – add smoked salmon or bacon (£1.50 each).

* In the UK searches for brunch have increased by almost 40% 2022 vs 2019 (Google Search Data)

** Based on a @marksandspencerfoodpr Instagram poll

Full brunch menu is available at selected M&S Cafes across the UK