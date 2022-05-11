M&S Banbridge Foodhall opens

After much anticipation, M&S Food has today opened its show-stopping new store in Banbridge. Store colleagues – alongside Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Glenn Barr, and children from Abercorn Primary School – declared the store open during an exciting ceremony where the ribbon was cut by Store Manager, Evan Mackey and arguably the biggest M&S icon of them all, the one and only Percy Pig (shhh don’t tell Colin!).

M&S Banbridge

Located at Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge, the new store is designed with customers and local families at its heart, helping make shopping inspirational and easier to shop than ever before with loads of exciting new in-store features.

Perfect for shoppers ‘just popping in for dinner’ or doing the big weekly shop, customers can find everything from a show-stopping bakery stocking M&S yum-nuts to a huge freezer section, stocking everything from the highest quality sustainably sourced fish and seafood to family friendly meals and the ultimate range of ice creams to enjoy as the weather warms up. The new bigger, better, and fresher Foodhall is ticking all the boxes transforming the way Banbridge shops.

Inside, it boasts a cosmopolitan fresh market feel, brimming with everyday Remarksable value offers on quality essentials such as bread, milk, fruit and veg as well as a sensational selection of locally sourced cheeses.

Produce aisles are bigger than ever, brimming with the freshest fruit and veg, including unusual varieties. Look out for weekly ‘Fresh Market Specials’ at the entrance – a selection of the freshest seasonal varieties at GREAT prices.

The store offers customers the added convenience with a mobile “Scan & Shop” payment option via the M&S app. This lets M&S Sparks customers skip the queues altogether, while digital screens to make it easier and quicker than ever to Click & Collect orders from M&S.com. That’s not all, customers at the new M&S Banbridge Foodhall can enjoy free and spacious parking spots making it that much easier to shop.

As part of the opening day celebrations, the first 200 customers to the new store were offered M&S Golden Tickets, giving them the chance everything from a bag of Percy Pigs to a free shop with up to £200 in M&S vouchers to be won.

Customers also enjoyed sampling from some of M&S’s amazing local suppliers including Genesis Bakery from Magherafelt who supply a comprehensive range of breads and cakes, and Around Noon from Newry who provide a delicious new range of sandwiches to stores across the province.

Philip Morgan, Sales Director at Around Noon commented: “It’s truly fitting that Around Noon Ltd are supporting the opening of this fabulous new store with our Twelve Hand Made in County Down range of sandwiches and wraps. This is a true example of M&S supporting local businesses, with the food made less than 15 miles away. The Twelve Range of sandwiches and wraps are a great tasting inclusion in the Food To Go category within M&S and have been well received by customers.”

Evan Mackey, M&S Banbridge Store Manager continued: “We are delighted to open our new M&S store in Banbridge today. This would not have been possible without the tremendous support from the local community and outstanding dedication from our 70 colleagues.

“With our fabulous fresh features, we really feel as though the new store is a gamechanger for Banbridge – inspiring customers to enjoy the overall shopping experience – and we are certain customers are going to LOVE doing their weekly shop with us. We definitely started as we mean to go on.”

Customers can enjoy some seriously brilliant offers launched just in time for summer barbecues including 3 for £10 on an amazing Grill range. Top picks include new Pork, Bacon & Cheese Sausage Swirl, 2 Pork, Chorizo & Manchego Burgers, and Korean BBQ Pork Belly Slices. Those looking for the perfect veggie option can choose halloumi kebabs available in either a spicy chilli dressing or basil pesto marinade.

The M&S Banbridge store is located at Units 4 & 5 Cascum Park, Bridgewater Retail Park, Banbridge, BT32 4LF and will be open:

Monday-Wednesday: 0800 – 2100

Thursday-Saturday: 0800 – 2200

Sunday: 1300 – 1800

Follow M&S Banbridge at @M&SBanbridgeSF for all the latest updates on our store and be the first to hear exciting product news.

There are still a limited number of live job vacancies in Banbridge – these can be viewed on the M&S careers website at jobs.marksandspencer.com. You can also follow the M&S Instagram Career channel @marksandspencer_careers, for updates, information, and stories from our remarkable colleagues.