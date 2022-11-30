M&S Advent Calendars feature Dachshund Through the Snow

‘Advent’ we got a treat for you! Starting at just £5, we have the countdown to Christmas covered! From an adorable ‘Dachshund Through the Snow’ calendar, the biscuit lover’s ’24 Biscuits ‘til Christmas’ dream calendar, and an iconic whip a day with our ‘House of Whips’ calendar, M&S will make counting down to the big day fun and should be your go-to for this year’s Festive favourites! Arriving in store from 9th September – how will you count down to your Christmas?

24 Biscuits ‘til Christmas Advent Calendar -£8

A fun, open-book style advent calendar filled with milk chocolate biscuit creams: plain, honeycomb and clementine for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

Dachshund Through the Snow Advent Calendar – £8

Every day in the lead up to Christmas you’ll find a gorgeously cute creamy milk or white chocolate shaped Walter dog hidden behind the doors.

Percy Pig Advent Calendar -£5

Open a different window on Percy Pig’s house in the 24 days leading up to Christmas for a delicious Percy shaped creamy milk chocolate. On the big day itself there’s a whole bag of Percy Pig sweets!

House of Whips Advent Calendar – £10

A mini plain mallow milk chocolate whip or a mini milk chocolate & orange mallow whip on each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas. On Christmas Day itself, there’s a larger salted caramel milk chocolate whip behind the door!