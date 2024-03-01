Mother’s Day gifts from M&S Food

Make this Mother’s Day magically MUM-derful by showering her with gorgeous gifts, tasty treats and of course, lots of love! At M&S Food we have everything you need to show your loved one maxi-mum appreciation and let her know how special she really is.

Can we just take a mum-ent… the Mother’s Day whip bar has LANDED, and this scrumptious, shimmery, sparkling wine flavoured mallow chocolate bar with lustered orange sauce (😲) is quite literally, mum-believable! Our You’re Incredi-bubble whip bar is the perfect treat for the sweetest Mum!

Why not take inspo from our ICON, Connie, who has channelled her inner pamper princess this Mother’s Day and took full advantage of her day at the spa. Our Absolutely Spa-vellous Connie the Caterpillar Cake, using our OG chocolate cake recipe, comes finished with white chocolate cucumber eye masks and towel – she really is coolest caterpillar in town!✨

Speaking of pamper princess, what’s a pamper session without afternoon tea? Well look no further as our Pink Prosecco Afternoon Tea hamper is the perfect treat to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Make a toast and celebrate Mum with some beautiful bubbly and devour our gorgeous scones and sweet treats – mum-doubtedly delightful!🥂

We have rounded up our fave, fabulous Mother’s Day gifts to show her you love her mum-conditionally!❤️

MOTHER’S DAY MUST-HAVES

Chocolate Petite Patisserie – £5, 102g

6 mini patisserie-inspired Belgian chocolates, hand decorated with incredible flavours including:

Dulce De Leche Doughnut, Pastel de Nata, Lemon Cheesecake, Strawberry Fondant Cupcake, Panna Cotta Slice, Cookies & Cream Macaron – decadent and divine!

In store now

You’re Tea-riffic – £3.50, 53g

Fancy a cuppa? Tea party inspired milk chocolate teacups and tea pot – CUTE!

In store now

Strawberry & Clotted Cream Shortbread – £5, 200g

Handmade in Scotland, our exclusive all butter shortbread is loaded with sweet strawberry pieces and clotted cream – SO moreish!

In store now

You’re Incredi-bubble – £5, 225g

Smooth milk chocolate bar filled with sparkling white wine flavoured soft mallow and a lustred orange sauce – MUM-BELIEVABLE!

In store now

Mimosa – £5, 75cl

A Mother’s Day favourite returns, sparkling white wine with strawberry, mango and orange juice – MMMM-arvellous

In store now

Blooming Amazing Bouquet & Vase – £25

A gorgeous vase and beautiful bouquet made of roses, spray stocks, alstroemeria, eucalyptus & pussy willow. Available in two colour ways, Lilac and Pink.

In store 7th March

Absolutely Spa-vellous Connie the Caterpillar Cake – £6.50, 350g

It’s time to sit back and relax this Mother’s Day, just like Connie, who’s been treated to a spa day! OG recipe chocolate sponge roll with chocolate buttercream, covered in smooth milk chocolate and finished with white chocolate cucumber eye masks and towel.

Get involved in Connie’s pamper sesh by cutting out the mask printed on the packaging and personalise by gluing on extra flowers. Attach elastic or string through the holes at the sides and you are ready to relax!

In store now

AFTERNOON TEA AT YOUR LOCAL CAFÉ

Looking for the perfect way to treat the mother figure in your life to something special? Well look no further than M&S Café’s Afternoon Tea! This is not just any Afternoon Tea – it’s an M&S Afternoon Tea, featuring a classic sandwich selection, a delicious scone of your choice served with strawberry jam and Cornish clotted cream, trio of cakes and fresh British strawberries. And the best part? It’s also available in a gluten-free and vegetarian option too with our award-winning cheddar cheese new yorker sandwich – at the same price as our standard Afternoon Tea!

Available for just £10 per person, this indulgent spread is sure to impress. And for an extra special touch, why not add a mini bottle of Prosecco or Alcohol-Free Fizz for just £5! Available every day from 2pm, you can enjoy this delicious treat at your local M&S Café, so why not treat your loved one to an M&S Afternoon Tea today and make this Mother’s Day one to remember.

*All gluten-free foods will be served in sealed packaging.

OUTSTANDING ONLINE OFFERING

Pink Prosecco Afternoon Tea – £55

Make a toast this Mother’s Day and celebrate with our gorgeous afternoon tea hamper. This scrumptious gift includes Devon scones to enjoy with Elsanta strawberry jam, Cornish clotted cream, and luxury tea. And that’s not all, what’s afternoon tea without cake and bubbles? We’ve also added our red velvet cake, mini macaroons, and Bellante pink prosecco – cheers!

Available for delivery now

The Perfect Blend Coffee Letterbox – £20

Celebrating your Mum from afar this year? Well we’ve got the perfect treat – send her our Perfect Blend Coffee Letterbox gift. Inside, your loved one will find three varieties of coffee sachets including Jump Start, House Blend and Italian. She can enjoy a cup with a sweet treat or two, including carrot cake, chocolate biscuits, indulgent millionaires shortbread, chocolate flapjacks and caramel waffles!

Available for delivery now