Mind-Blowing Benefits of CBD for your Skin

Over the years, cannabis has earned the reputation of being a miracle plant, containing over 100 different chemical compounds, many of which contain valuable properties. One such cannabinoid is cannabidiol (CBD), known as the compound that has become extremely popular. CBD is being incorporated into various products and is used by consumers for wide range of reasons.

Skin care is the latest field benefitting from the positive properties of CBD as more beauty products are being infused with this cannabinoid. Amazingly, users of cannabinoid-infused beauty products are reporting remarkable results from using such items. Read on to find out about the benefits of CBD for your skin.

CBD Properties that Benefit Your Skin

Interacts with the Body

CBD is being used more and more these days. It is now known that this cannabinoid can interact with the body in miraculous ways. Orally ingested CBD can increase the body’s production of anandamide (an endocannabinoid also known as cannabinoid-type chemicals) which enhances the body’s ability to fight inflammation. CBD’s ability to inhibit swelling and irritation makes it the perfect ally to fight pimple breakouts and acne.

Anti-Oil

One of the most common issues surrounding skin care regimens is addressing oily skin. Excessively oily skin can lead to clogged pores and pimples which can be aggravated if you use makeup and neglect to remove the product properly at the end of the day. The anti-oil properties of CBD are instrumental in preventing breakouts as the CBD is able to minimize sebum production and normalize an overactive sebaceous gland, making your face less oily and your pores less clogged.

Nourishing and Moisturising

CBD-infused skin care products will both nourish and moisturize your skin. This compound contains vitamins A, D, and E, as well as essential fatty acids that help make your skin look plumper and more radiant. The fatty acids found in CBD hemp oil include omega-6 and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) which also facilitates moisturization without blocking your pores.

Anti-Aging

Cannabinoids work well in the human body because of the body’s ability to produce endocannabinoids. The amazing thing about the endocannabinoid system is that it’s not only able to regulate excesses, but it can also help supply chemicals that may be lacking. This means that if your body is low in antioxidants, a cannabinoid-like CBD can help supply your body and, hence, your skin with a vital boost. Antioxidants can minimize the appearance of wrinkles and give your skin a youthful glow by helping to prevent the skin from becoming dry, thin and fragile.

Itch Relief

The analgesic property of the compound, together with its anti-inflammatory properties, makes CBD an effective option for combating irritations and itching caused by less serious conditions too like sunburn, bug bites, sores, bumps, and other similar conditions.

Some Frequently Asked CBD Questions

What CBD Products Can I Buy?

CBD comes as either an oil or in powder form and is easy to infuse with many types of skin care products, including creams, ointments, serums, lotions, and body rubs. If you plan to purchase pure hemp oil, this can be applied (in small amounts) directly to the skin or be mixed with essential oils. You can also get CBD products, from oils to balms, to soothe your dry and chapped lips.

These CBD products are usually all applied topically, but you can also get non-topical products to aid your beauty regimen. You can use tinctures, which come with droppers for easy use, capsules, for a more regulated form of use and you can even mix it with various foods such as cookies, brownies, salads, and even smoothies. Keep in mind that the compound binds excellently with fat and oils so make sure that your recipe has plenty of these ingredients.

Other non-skin care items include edibles, vape juice, and shampoos.

Is it Good for my Skin Type?

As mentioned before, cannabinoids work two ways: they can help address the lack of certain substances in the body and can help regulate the excessive production of others. CBD is, therefore, works on all skin types including oily, dry and combination. The versatility of CBD and its products makes it a convenient and accessible product for many people; even those who are merely looking for a good product to take care of their skin.

Can it Make Me High?

One misconception about cannabinoids is that it can make you high. It’s important to note that topical hemp creams and oils are only applied to particular areas. This makes it unlikely to reach the bloodstream but, more importantly, CBD is an entirely non-psychoactive compound. This means that products infused with pure CBD will not cause any kind of high. In fact, it is an emollient just like ginger and any other ordinary ingredient.

Keep in mind that there are products that are mixed with CBD and other compounds such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the most psychoactive substance in the cannabis plant. No need to be concerned, though, as you can purchase products without any THC content.

Is it Legal in My State?

In the US, the majority of the states have progressed to legalizing medical marijuana (MMJ). As at the 2018 midterms, 33 states had legalized MMJ, while 14 states accept the use of CBD oil with regulated amounts of THC. In fact, marijuana and its compounds are only entirely prohibited in Idaho, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Cannabis and cannabidiol have exhibited a lot of benefits and even skincare benefits. With the mind-blowing effects of this compound on your skin, it might be time to start a beauty regimen that incorporates hemp products. This way, you can take advantage of what this plant has to offer. Just make sure that you get your products from reputable dispensaries and you are good to go.