Meet the M&S Meat-Free mince

M&S is the picture of health this January (and beyond!) From exciting new high protein meals and snacks, to ‘good gut’ yogurts and milk kefir drinks, our Foodhalls are the destination for all things ‘health’ in 2024.

And for customers entering the New Year with Plant Points in mind, we’ve got a mighty mince to help tick off a third of your 30-a-week target, in one tasty go!

Our game-changing new Plant Kitchen More Than Mince (£3.75, 300g), which launched on the 2nd January, is packed with 10 diverse plant varieties, including red onion, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, red peppers, broccoli, carrots, parsley and garlic. It really is innovation in a pack (and pan!).

It also contains psyllium husk, a high-fibre wholefood, and unlike other plant-based mince alternatives, doesn’t contain artificial colours, flavourings, stabilisers, emulsifiers, thickeners, preservatives or added sugars.

This magic mince is not only high in fibre, protein and rich in nutrients, it has less saturated fat than meat mince, contains one of your five-a-day per portion and carries our Eat Well flower (the M&S health seal of approval). Tick, tick, tick, tick, TICK. ✅

With an umami, savoury flavour, it’s delicious in all sorts of dishes from a plant-based Bolognese to chilli non-carne, tacos, veggie shepherd’s pie and more.

It’s also available in Plant Kitchen More Than Meatballs (£3.75, 300g), launching later in January, perfect on top of spaghetti or swimming in marinara sauce in a meat-free meatball sub.

M&S Senior Nutritionist, Rebecca Brown says: “Although 91% of our customers are aware of the recommendation to eat five portions of fruit and veg a day, only 31% are aware of the benefits of increased plant diversity on their gut health*.

“This has been a newer topic of conversation in nutrition circles, with recent recommendations – based on emerging science – suggesting you should aim to eat 30 different plants each week to boost the diversity of the bacteria in our gut microbiome, leading to a happier gut.

“This might seem like a HUGE feat, but there are so many little things you can do that make a big difference, like starting your day with a plant-packed smoothie or sprinkling nuts and seeds on your yoghurt or salad. Look out for interesting ingredients that can also give you a big helping hand towards your target like our brilliant new Plant Kitchen More Than Mince – that’s ten plants ticked off your list before you’ve even opened the tin of tomatoes to cook it with!”

Pick up a copy of our free M&S Food Health Guide in the Foodhall this month for tonnes of inspiration, including a daily plant-powered plan with hacks and ideas to help you smash your 30-a-week target.

It also includes a plant-PACKED spaghetti Bolognese recipe using the new Plant Kitchen More Than Mince, which will tick off 24 Plant Points in one delicious meal, alongside other M&S kitchen staples like our frozen sofrito mix and classic ‘Everything’ sauce.

With such helpful little hacks, you’ll soon be racking up those plant points. We’re sure your gut will be very grateful!

*M&S Collective Research 2023