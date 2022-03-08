Make way for a crackin’ Spring with a visit to Derry~Londonderry

Now that the longer, brighter days are upon us, it is the perfect opportunity to make plans for lots of exciting and unforgettable experiences this spring and summer. If you’re looking to try new things and see amazing places right on your doorstep then Derry~Londonderry should be on your bucket list, explained Odhran Dunne, CEO, Visit Derry.

“The Walled City offers something for everyone”, said Odhran. “Thrill seekers can now experience an exhilarating cruise along the River Foyle, or zip through the treetops at Oakfire Adventures. You can still do the favorites like walk the iconic city walls on a guided tour, or if you want a contemporary take on the city visit the locations where Derry Girls was filmed.

“In the coming months, there are numerous events and outdoor activities for all the family to enjoy as well as new experiences and lots of ways to keep entertained in our many theatres and museums; it’s a place like no other so get planning now to ensure 2022 is a LegenDerry Spring and Summer.”, said Odhran.

Derry~Londonderry events not to be missed

A festival city renowned for its buzzing atmosphere, 2022 is jam-packed with incredible events to look out for.

About Us (Creativity Unboxed) – a spectacular, free open-air event that combines live performances and multimedia installations to celebrate the history of the universe from Big Bang to the present day arrives in Derry from 15 th – 21 st March.

– a spectacular, free open-air event that combines live performances and multimedia installations to celebrate the history of the universe from Big Bang to the present day arrives in from 15 – 21 March. Spring Carnival – returns in all its splendor with a magical programme of dance, folklore, music, and food. On March 17 th , St. Patrick’s Day the vibrant Carnival Parade will kick off from 3-4pm.

returns in all its splendor with a magical programme of dance, folklore, music, and food. On March 17 , St. Patrick’s Day the vibrant Carnival Parade will kick off from 3-4pm. Walled City Passion – is an exciting new festival and modern re-telling of the Easter story staged along the Walls of Derry and in Guildhall Square. Creating an electrifying event for all the family and told through live streaming and performance, this unique production will run from 14th – 16th April.

is an exciting new festival and modern re-telling of the Easter story staged along the Walls of Derry and in Guildhall Square. Creating an electrifying event for all the family and told through live streaming and performance, this unique production will run from 14th – 16th April. Our Place In Space (Creativity Unboxed) – is an out of this world experience centered on an epic-scale model of the solar system designed by artist and children’s author Oliver Jeffers – and created as a 3D sculpture trail stretching 10km. You can walk the trail in Derry from 22 nd April-22 May.

– is an out of this world experience centered on an epic-scale model of the solar system designed by artist and children’s author Oliver Jeffers – and created as a 3D sculpture trail stretching 10km. You can walk the trail in Derry from 22 April-22 May. City of Derry Jazz Festival – Northern Ireland’s biggest and best jazz festival is back. There’ll be big-band performances, solo gigs, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra with Brazilian musical legend Hermeto Pascoal, Imelda May, Jumpin Up! and much more from 28 th April – 2 nd ?

– Northern Ireland’s biggest and best jazz festival is back. There’ll be big-band performances, solo gigs, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra with Brazilian musical legend Hermeto Pascoal, Imelda May, Jumpin Up! and much more from 28 April – 2 ? O’Neills Foyle Cup – Ireland’s premier youth soccer event will attract hundreds of teams from across the world from 18 th – 23 rd

Ireland’s premier youth soccer event will attract hundreds of teams from across the world from 18 – 23 Foyle Maritime Festival – the most highly anticipated event in the North West of Ireland will return from 20 th – 24 th July alongside the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet. Highlights include the Legenderry Street Food Festival, live music, street animation, marine themed installations, and much more.

Highlights include the Legenderry Street Food Festival, live music, street animation, marine themed installations, and much more. Millennium Forum – Other not-to-be-missed events coming up include Give My Head Peace in March, Derren Brown in April, SIX UK Tour in August and Celtic Women in August.

Let’s get physical in Derry~Londonderry

Giddy Up! – City of Derry Equestrian offers a guided horse-riding experience and is a fantastic way to connect with nature and enjoy the panoramic views of Derry, Donegal and beyond. Crindle Stables , located on a working farm and stud, offers horse riding lessons and quirky activities for the beginner to the advanced rider.

offers a guided horse-riding experience and is a fantastic way to connect with nature and enjoy the panoramic views of Derry, Donegal and beyond. , located on a working farm and stud, offers horse riding lessons and quirky activities for the beginner to the advanced rider. Far and Wild – a new Foodie Cycle Tours offer an historic view of the city and features two great culinary experiences, or you can get adventurous and enjoy a paddle boarding experience as you glide under the iconic Peace Bridge.

a new Foodie Cycle Tours offer an historic view of the city and features two great culinary experiences, or you can get adventurous and enjoy a paddle boarding experience as you glide under the iconic Peace Bridge. Thrill seekers – Oakfire Adventures is a mecca for thrill seekers who love canopy high tree-to-tree crossing, free fall Tarzan swings and riding super-fast very long zips. Limitless Activity Centre offers the chance to pilot a hovercraft and operate a Powerturn Buggy go-karting or Creggan Country Park has land and water-based activities including canoeing, aqua inflatables, raft building and pier jumping.

is a mecca for thrill seekers who love canopy high tree-to-tree crossing, free fall Tarzan swings and riding super-fast very long zips. offers the chance to pilot a hovercraft and operate a Powerturn Buggy go-karting or has land and water-based activities including canoeing, aqua inflatables, raft building and pier jumping. Foyle Venture Cruises – blow away the cobwebs with an exciting boat cruise along the iconic river Foyle taking in the beautiful sights of the historic city, its bridges and local wildlife.

Food & Drink in Derry~Londonderry

Wild Atlantic Distillery and Gin School – hear about the art of distillation and even distil your very own bottle of gin using a beautiful, authentic mini copper pot still.

– hear about the art of distillation and even distil your very own bottle of gin using a beautiful, authentic mini copper pot still. Derry’s Famous Beer and Cheese Tour – hear the stories of the people producing wonderful craft brews at Northbound Brewery before a visit to Dart Mountain Cheese to meet the cheesemakers and sample the range of award winning cheeses.

– hear the stories of the people producing wonderful craft brews at before a visit to to meet the cheesemakers and sample the range of award winning cheeses. Artis by Phelim O’Hagan – a new high end dining experience in the Craft Village, Artis is a celebration of local produce and more than 43-years of Michelin Star restaurant experience.

Make my Day in Derry~Londonderry

Visit Derry Pass – access 10 attractions and activities across the city including the iconic Guildhall, Tower Museum, Siege Museum, Bogside History Tours and The Museum of Free Derry; tours of the City’s cathedrals and churches; and access to several guided tour options that take in the bustle of the city.

Rest easy in Derry~Londonderry

There is a superb variety of places to stay in Derry~Londonderry so whether you like a little luxury, spa breaks, boutique escapes or family friendly accommodation, the city has it all.

For more information on things to do in Derry~Londonderry, click on www.visitderry.com or call + 44 (0) 28 7137 7577.