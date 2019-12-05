Lidl Northern Ireland Launches In-Store ‘Waste Not’ Initiative

Lidl Northern Ireland today announced the launch of its ‘Waste Not’ initiative, rolling out across all 39 stores from Thursday 5th December, creating a significant price reduction on a range of chilled food products that have reached their best before date but are still perfectly fresh and fine to eat.

Fresh meat, poultry, fish, and chilled products such as prepared salads, cooked meats, milk and yoghurts, will all qualify for a price reduction through ‘Waste Not’, with the reduction varying per product type:

Fresh meat, poultry, and fish products priced £3 or less will reduce to £0.90 whilst those priced over £3 will reduce to £2 on their best before date.

Fresh chilled products, such as prepared salads, cheeses and cold cooked meats priced £1 or less will reduce to £0.20 whilst those priced over £1 will reduce to £0.70.

Waste Not initiative

Reduced products through ‘Waste Not’ will be clearly displayed and available to customers in a newly branded area, located in the chilled food section of all 39 stores across Northern Ireland. Each store will refresh the area once a day to include a wide range of products for purchase. The initiative complements Lidl’s existing partnership with FoodCloud, established in 2017, which sees surplus fresh fruit, vegetables and ambient products donated to hundreds of local charities across the country. Since 2017, over 400,000 meals have been donated by Lidl to charities right across Northern Ireland.

Deidre Ryan, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, said: “Consumers are increasingly conscious of the products they buy. They consider sustainability and waste before they make a purchasing decision. As one of the country’s largest food retailers, we’re constantly looking for ways to help consumers make sustainable purchases, without compromising on quality and value.

“Other recent sustainability initiatives to support our customers include; the introduction of reusable fruit and vegetable bags in store, the installation of customer recycling bins and now through ‘Waste Not’, we are empowering consumers to make green choices, thus reducing our contribution to Ireland’s food waste stream.”

This move is just one of many steps that Lidl is taking as part of its comprehensive sustainability strategy. Lidl’s work in creating a better tomorrow for the communities in which it operates in has been recognised and applauded externally. Lidl Northern Ireland was recently awarded ‘Green Company of the Year’ at the 2019 Business Eye Awards. The company has previously been awarded the coveted ‘Outstanding Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility’ at the Chambers Ireland CSR Awards, retained the award for Excellence in Environment and won the Excellence in Community. Also, in 2018, Lidl picked up the ‘Green Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Excellence in Waste Management’ awards at the Green Awards 2018 as well as the ‘Business Recycling Champion’ at the 2017 Pakman Awards.