Lidl Northern Ireland Launches Devilish Dog Halloween Costumes

Lidl Northern Ireland’s affordable Halloween range is back in stores this year and includes an adorable dog costume range so your furry friends can join in on the frightening fun!

With dog costumes starting at just £4.99, you won’t have to break the bank this year to get the entire family into the spooky spirit. Lidl’s Halloween range is available now in all 39 stores across Northern Ireland while stocks last.

Transform your pooch into a cute canine superhero for the day with Lidl’s Bat Dog Costume (£4.99) or go for a more traditional Halloween look with Lidl’s Skeleton Dog Costume (£4.99). Dog costumes are available in sizes XS-L meaning all dog breeds are covered for Halloween this year.

However, if you’re planning to safely celebrate Halloween with your little ones this year, Lidl has everything you need to make it a memorable one for them with their bestselling range of both kids and adult costumes. From well-known character costumes such as Spiderman, Superwoman and Frozen II (£6.99) to more classic costumes including Skeleton, Witch and Devil for just £4.99, Lidl is your one stop shop for Halloween this year. Lidl’s adult costumes come in a range of characters including Batman and Wonder Woman for £11.99 each.

Customers are encouraged to get into stores early to snap up Lidl’s Halloween range, available in the retailer’s 39 stores now while stocks last.