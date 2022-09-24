Last Chance to Enter M&S Belfast competition to Win Training Masterclass with Northern Ireland Football Heroes

Do you know a child who fancies their chances of becoming a future Northern Ireland star? Or a local grassroots or school football team that needs a bit of help with their freekicks and set pieces?

You will need to be quick as the deadline fast approaches to enter a GAME CHANGING competition from M&S Belfast and The Irish FA. The competition is offering local youth football teams the chance to win a training masterclass with the Northern Ireland national football teams for local youth football teams.

All customers have to do is buy an Eat Well product from any local M&S Belfast store with their SPARKS card, or app, by the closing date of Tuesday 27th September 2028 to be entered into the draw.

Eat Well is a health seal of approval found on thousands of M&S products, making it easier to be healthy. Every product with the Eat Well flower has a health benefit and supports a balanced diet.

M&S Food has partnered with the Irish FA to use the power of football and the influence of some of the UK’s biggest footballing heroes to help families make healthier choices under the campaign banner ‘Eat Well, Play Well’. It links the eating habits of our much-loved footballing heroes to how they play, promoting positive healthy eating messages for kids in a way that’s engaging, relatable and drives change.

As well as the training there are thousands of other prizes up for grabs including match tickets, kits, equipment, signed merchandise and Eat Well products.

Northern Ireland senior team men’s manager Ian Baraclough loves the competition and says: “This is a great opportunity for young footballers to train with their heroes. It’s really easy to enter, for every Eat Well product you buy, this equals one entry to the competition. So, the healthier you eat the more chance you have to win! Plus, you have the chance to win other great prizes including great tasting Eat Well products across a wide range of items. Let’s see if we can unearth some Northern Ireland stars of the future.”

CLOSING DATE FOR ENTRIES: TUESDAY 27TH SEPTEMBER 2022

For full T&Cs visit: www.marksandspencer.com/football