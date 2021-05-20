Win a year in cash with KP Snacks

This year may have got off to a bleak start, but KP Snacks have come to the rescue with its ‘Win the year in cash’ initiative giving away £2,021 to 24 lucky winners!

Crisp lovers across Northern Ireland could find themselves biting into an even yummier snack than usual with this incredible cash giveaway that will be sure to turn winners’ 2021 around for the better.

Twenty-four random winning barcodes, all worth a mouth-watering £2,021 will be awaiting on ‘text to win’ branded bags of McCoy’s, Skips, Wheat Crunchies, Hula Hoops, Nik Naks and Discos. To enter, all you have to do is simply pick up a packet, text CASH followed by a space, the last four digits of the barcode, your name and postcode to 60450 and you will be automatically entered into the weekly prize draw!

Two lucky winners will then get a notification at the end of each week to confirm they have won! The promotion will run across associated flavours of KP Snacks grab bags and £1 price marked bags until July 27th so keep your eyes peeled in your local convenience store for the chance to turn 2021 into your year…and £2,021 into your back pocket!

See kpwincash.com for weekly draw dates and visit kpwincash.com/ni for text entry details.

KP Snacks Ltd owns some of the biggest Crisp, Snacks and Nuts brands in the Northern Ireland market, including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, KP Nuts, Butterkist, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Pom-Bear, Nik Naks, Roysters, Frisps and Popchips.

*T&C’s apply: Main promotion period closes 23:59 on 23.07.21. Late entry draw opens 00:00 on 24.07.21 to 23:59 on 12.11.21. 1 winner randomly drawn after closing date receives £2,021. UK18+ only. Excludes ROI and CI. NI residents can have 1 no purchase necessary entry per person per week. Retain packaging and receipt in the event of a prize claim. Promotion features across promotional packets of Hula Hoops, McCoy’s, Skips, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies & Discos with one shared prize pool.