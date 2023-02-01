Joel Haire To Display Bikes And Appear At Motorcycle Plus Show

Motorcycle Plus Show is returning for its 2023 instalment at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, showcasing a range of talks, entertainment attractions and stalls across the weekend-long event.

Running from February 4-5, there are lots of great activities and speeches that have already been announced, with the newest name added to the upcoming itinerary this week.

Joel ‘The Rocket’ Haire, the 9-year-old Irish Minibike 90cc Championship winner, will be attending the show, with the child superstar set to hold a talk in front of an audience about his experiences in racing so far in his blossoming career.

The Blackskull rider will be bringing two of his Minibikes, to be displayed alongside his team’s other riders 2 Honda CBR600s. All 4 bikes will be kept on display for the duration of the show, appearing on both Saturday and Sunday.

Having raced for nearly half his life, Joel began on a bike four years ago and fell in love with the sport, going on to compete for the last three years and appearing on the podium for a total of 29 races out of 30 in the 2022 Irish Minibikes 90cc “Bam Bam” Class.

The impressive 9-year-old even went on to win the Irish Minibike Championship in the 90cc class, solidifying his status as an incredibly talented young racer. In the 125cc Junior gearbox, Joel finished 4th, 1 point behind 3rd in the championship.

Peter Eaton from 2Strokesracing, Joel’s manager, commented on his successes during his first complete season.

He said: “Joel is a very dedicated, and talented young rider. Winning the 90cc Irish Minibike Championship in his first full season marks him out as a rider to watch for the future.”

Peter also explained that Joel will be situated within the 2Strokesracing stand when he’s not up on stage talking about his sport, so anyone can talk to him and ask him any questions they may have.

He added: “If you visit Joel and the team at the 2Strokesracing stand at the Motorcycle Plus show, you’ll see what a cracking lad he is, and he’ll maybe let you sit on one of his bikes!”

A collection bucket will be available at the stall for anyone wanting a photo taken on one of Joel’s or the team’s bikes, with all proceeds going towards the show’s chosen charities.

Joel’s manager has plenty of compliments for the budding biker, saying he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on in upcoming competitions.

Peter said: “As you will see, Joel has an impressive record already, and I think that he will be one to watch for the future.

“He’s a natural Irish champion. Try stopping him.”

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023. For tickets go to www.motorcycleplusshow.co.uk.