Jet2holidays reports strong demand for package holidays in Summer 22

Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, has reported strong bookings for Summer 22, with demand resulting in more people looking ahead and booking an ATOL protected package holiday for the next summer season than ever.

Bookings data from Jet2holidays shows that more people have already booked in some summer sun for the year ahead when compared to the same time in previous years. In addition, the assurance and value that booking an ATOL protected package holiday provides means that a materially bigger proportion of overall sales are for package holidays than ever before.

As well as responding to the assurance that the company’s ATOL protected holidays provide, customers are looking to benefit from Jet2holidays’ award-winning customer experience and track record for looking after customers throughout the pandemic. As well as booking ahead, the data also reveals that customers are booking in that all-important holiday for this summer with the company seeing an increase in bookings for package holidays from July, which continues through the rest of the school holidays and Summer 21.

The data shows that all destinations are benefitting from the demand for Summer 22 holidays, with Turkey, Cyprus and Greece looking particularly popular for next summer.

As a result of missing out on holidays during the pandemic, the data from Jet2holidays also shows that customers are making up for this and are booking 5-star getaways. With more customers looking to ensure that their long-awaited break does not disappoint, the company has seen an increase in the number of customers booking a luxury 5-star holiday through its Indulgent Escapes brand.

Jet2holidays will operate a busy programme for Summer 22, with over 70 sun and city destinations on sale from across its ten UK bases, meaning holidaymakers are spoiled for choice when it comes to booking their Summer 22 getaways.

In response to this strong and continued demand from UK holidaymakers looking to get away next summer, the tour operator has recently announced the launch of flights and holidays to Sardinia and Sicily for Summer 22.

The addition of the two Italian islands means that there are SIX brand-new destinations on sale for Summer 22 with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, in addition to Sardinia and Sicily, including Toulouse, Iceland, Tivat (Montenegro) and Athens. On top of these new destinations, the companies have also added more flights and holidays to a wide range of popular destinations such as the Canary Islands, Mainland Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, giving customers even more choice when it comes to enjoying a Summer 22 holiday.

As well as ATOL protection, customers also get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service, which has seen Jet2holidays repeatedly win high-profile accolades such as Which? Recommended Provider Status.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times, generous 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand baggage allowance with award-winning airline Jet2.com. On top of this, customers also benefit from ATOL protection, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers and free child places – all for a low £60 per person booking deposit when booking with Jet2holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “There is a huge desire amongst UK holidaymakers to get away on their holidays and this is clear in the demand for both Summer 21 and Summer 22 holidays. Customers are continuing to look ahead with real confidence and as well as booking in their getaway for this summer, it is clear from the bookings data that they are also looking to secure that all-important holiday for Summer 22, with our ATOL protected package holidays proving to be the perfect fit for them. All the package holiday benefits that customers get through booking with Jet2holidays, combined with the need for people to give themselves something to look forward to, is proving to be extremely attractive and this has fuelled strong demand for Summer 22 package holidays.

“As ever, we have responded to that demand by adding more destinations to our offering for Summer 22 and putting on additional flights and holidays to our most popular sunshine hotspots. This huge choice, alongside the fact that all our package holidays are ATOL protected and come with award-winning customer experience, means that more people than ever are looking ahead and have already booked that all-important Summer 22 getaway.”

