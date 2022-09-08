Jet2holidays launches ‘Holiday Saving Experts’ campaign

Jet2holidays has today launched a brand-new campaign called ‘Holiday Saving Experts’, which will see the award-winning tour operator supporting customers with a huge range of advice and tips from different colleagues from across the whole business on how to make their money go further.

The multi-channel campaign, which goes live today, provides people-led advice for customers so that they can make their money go as far as possible.

As well as targeting customers, the UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands is hosting an exclusive competition for independent travel agents that could help save them £1,000 a month off their business bills over the winter.

To be in with a chance of winning, independent travel agents simply need to promote the new campaign to customers in their shop window or on social media. With five winners to be picked over five weeks, Jet2holidays will pay up to £1,000 off their business bills every month for four months (November to February).

In addition, Jet2holidays is also inviting independent travel agents to provide their own tips on social media to help their customers’ money go further.

Holiday Saving Experts

With Jet2holidays data showing that holidaymakers continue to view holidays as an essential purchase rather than a luxury, the cost of living means that some price conscious customers are increasingly looking for value for money.

In line with its award-winning approach to customer service, Jet2holidays is therefore helping customers with a vast array of tips. As well as providing useful advice, many of the tips are brought to life as they come straight from real-life colleagues and customers. They include advice and tips such as:

Take advantage of flexible payment options, for instance booking with a low £60 per person deposit and using pay monthly schemes.

Lock in the price by booking now, because Jet2holidays will not introduce any surcharges.

will not introduce any surcharges. Think about flexible durations, not just a traditional seven or ten-night holiday. In fact, Jet2holidays’ huge flying programme to many destinations means customers can choose from an any duration holiday for any number of nights.

huge flying programme to many destinations means customers can choose from an any duration holiday for any number of nights. Always remember – Jet2holidays is the home of Free Child Places! – there are thousands of Free Child Places available.

In addition, the campaign showcases how assurance messages can help win customers, such as booking through a Which? Recommended Travel Provider, as well as how choosing from a huge product range can help save the pennies, whether that is choosing a different star rating, board basis, room type, destination or departure airport.

Jet2holidays will target customers through a number of channels including email, a dedicated webpage, mobile app, advertising, and social media.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays said: “The strong demand tells us that holidays are something our customers continue to view as an absolute essential, and that our award-winning package holidays are the right product for them. However, we know that some customers are increasingly price conscious, so in line with our industry-leading approach to looking after our customers, we are equipping them with all the tools and knowledge to help them make their money go further. There are many qualities that make Jet2holidays the perfect product for price conscious customers, such as our award-winning service, product variety, range and choice. This campaign is all about highlighting those qualities.”

For further information on the ‘Holiday Saving Experts’ campaign, please visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/holiday-saving-experts