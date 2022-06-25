Jet2holidays has Free Child Place On Every Flight Until End of August

Jet2holidays is helping holidaymakers and families get a ‘hol’ lot more sun, thanks to a huge campaign which has seen a Free Child Place added onto every single flight departing from the UK in June, July and August 2022.

The new campaign means there are tens of thousands of extra Free Child Places up for grabs from across ten UK bases this summer, giving holidaymakers a summer to really look forward to.

The offer is open to Jet2holidays bookings returning on or before 31st August 2022. Bookings must have at least two passengers paying the full adult price. Customers need to be quick as when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Despite international travel making headlines recently, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have not cancelled any flights due to staff shortages and have continued to receive positive feedback from customers and independent travel agents.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays took action to recruit well ahead of the bounce back and as such have thousands of dedicated colleagues, including a very visible uniformed presence (referred to as the Red Team) in UK airports as well as in main overseas airports and in resorts. This team have been working tirelessly to make sure customers get to enjoy their well-deserved holidays.

The campaign launching today has been designed to further boost the holiday plans of thousands of UK holidaymakers this summer, after the last two years were impacted by the pandemic.

As well as securing a Free Child Place by visiting www.jet2holidays.com/free-child-place-finder, families booking with Jet2holidays also get to enjoy the award-winning customer service which just last month saw the company win Which? Travel Brand of the Year.

That VIP customer service comes alongside in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, and ATOL protection, as well as a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels and villas.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are all about getting people away on their well-deserved holidays this summer and there is no better feeling than heading to the sunshine knowing you have grabbed a Free Child Place too. This is our biggest ever giveaway of Free Child Places and although there are thousands of places available, we know that they will be enormously popular with families and family groups looking to get away so people will need to act quick to secure one. With more seats on sale than ever this summer, we are already looking ahead to a busy and successful summer, and this campaign will only help us deliver that.”

