Jet2holidays announces an extra £60 off all Summer 24 holiday bookings in time for payday – on top of fantastic existing offers!

Jet2holidays has announced that customers can enjoy even bigger savings on their Summer 24 holidays, thanks to a brand-new offer launching today – perfectly timed for payday – which gives customers an additional £60 off per booking on all Summer 24 holidays.

The new offer comes on top of fantastic savings that are already up for grabs with the UK’s largest tour operator. Jet2holidays is already giving customers £50 per person off all holidays, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying a whopping £60 off per person on all holidays.

As a result of this new offer, which launches today, couples can save £160 if they book a Summer 24 holiday via the Jet2holidays website or contact centre (£180 off for MyJet2 members) and solo travellers can save £110 (£120 off for MyJet2 members). A family of four can enjoy £260 off a Summer 24 getaway (£300 off for MyJet2 members).

To take advantage of the latest offer, all customers have to do is enter the code Payday60 when booking a Summer 24 holiday. The offer applies to all holidays taken between 1st April and 31st October 2024, however it isn’t live for long as customers only have until 23.59 on Wednesday 31st January 2024 to book before it ends!

On top of this, Jet2holidays has millions of Free Child Place holidays available over the school holidays too, although these do not apply to holidays where the Payday60 voucher code is redeemed – https://www.jet2holidays.com/free-child-place-finder.

In addition to these fantastic savings with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can also save on all Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline is offering 10% off flights. Customers with a My2Jet2 account can again save even more, with an extra 5% off on top.

The news comes as Jet2holidays celebrates being ranked as the highest tourism company for customer service in the UK. The tour operator was the sixth highest of more than 200 UK companies in the latest Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) published by The Institute of Customer Service. Jet2.com was in 11th place and was named ‘Best in Transport’ and only airline in the top 50.

As well as enjoying savings on award-winning holidays and flights, customers can choose from an unrivalled programme, with millions of seats and thousands of hotels available across a huge range of destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “People are busy planning and booking their Summer holidays, so there is no better time to give them even better value thanks to £60 off all Summer 24 bookings with Jet2holidays, which is on top of the great offers that we already have available. These fantastic deals, alongside our industry-leading customer service, mean we are looking forward to taking more customers on holiday than ever.

“Although the summer feels a long way off, it will be here in no time, so we urge customers to get booking before the best deals, hotels and rooms are gone.”

To take advantage of this unmissable sale, visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/