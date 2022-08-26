Jet2.com launches ski programme for Winter 23/24

Jet2.com is giving skiers and snowboarders the chance to slope off to the snow next winter and grab a piste of the action in the French, Swiss, Austrian and Italian Alps after launching its Winter 23/24 Ski programme.

The good news does not stop there. Skiers and snowboarders have even more reason to book their place on the slopes for Winter 23/24, as Jet2.com is today launching an early bird launch offer meaning customers get ski carriage for just £1 (return) if they book a Winter 23/24 ski flight to any of the above destinations. The offer applies if customers make a new booking between now and 31st October 2022.

The leading leisure airline has put its popular programme of ski flights on sale for Winter 23/24, with snow sports enthusiasts now able to book in advance to access the best slopes in Europe from all ten of the company’s UK bases and lock in their price now. With the ski airline experiencing strong demand for ski flights in Winter 22/23, the company has moved to give customers more choice for next winter too.

Jet2.com will operate ski flights to seven destinations next winter – Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Lyon and Turin from 16th December 2023 to 14th April 2024. This represents 35 routes and over 60 weekly ski flights during peak periods.

Offering a choice of services to many of these popular ski destinations, the flights provide fantastic flexibility and are perfectly timed for skiers and snowboarders looking to slope off to the snow for a weekend, long weekend, or longer mid-week break.

In addition to this wide choice of destinations and flights, booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com means that customers get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades, as well as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage*.

The full ski programme from Jet2.com for Winter 23/24

Chambery – ski flights on sale from five UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted), offering quick and easy access to world-famous ski resorts in France, including the Three Valleys. The popular ski areas of the Alpe d’Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d’Isère are easily accessible from Chambery, providing memorable skiing whether you are a beginner or an expert.

Geneva – a huge programme of ski flights on sale from eight UK bases (Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle). With almost 30 weekly flights departing during key times, Geneva offers ski enthusiasts some of the very best ski resorts including Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys.

Salzburg – ski flights on sale from nine UK bases (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle) . Salzburg opens-up the best of the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern to skiers.

Grenoble – the host of the 1968 Winter Olympics, Grenoble offers the perfect gateway to the French Alps, with over 175 incredible ski resorts nearby including Morzine, Chamonix, Chamrousse, Les Deux Alpes, Alpe d'Huez and Avoriaz. On sale from Birmingham, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Turin – the legacy of Turin's 2006 Winter Olympics means that skiers can enjoy speedy transfers to well-established skiing resorts such as Pila, Vars, Le Corbier and Val d'Isere. With 400km of piste at the Milky Way area alongside the stunning mountainous backdrop of the Monterosa network, there is plenty to go at with services available from Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Innsbruck – skiers and snowboarders can access the Tyrolean capital from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester. Innsbruck hosted the 1964 Winter Olympics and resorts such as Igls, Alpbach and St Anton am Arlberg make it a firm favourite with skiers and snow sports fans year in year out.

Lyon – with flights on sale from Manchester Airport, snow sports fans have direct access to several major French ski resorts such as Tignes, Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, as well several smaller ski resorts for those looking to get away from the crowds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Feedback from customers is telling us how much they want to book their place on the slopes for next winter. As always, we have responded to that demand by putting a fantastic ski programme on sale for Winter 23/24 from across our ten UK bases.

“With seven ski destinations available through Jet2.com, this gives skiers and snowboarders access to some of the best ski resorts in the world. Offering fantastic choice and flexibility, skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes for a weekend, a short break or for longer, whilst flying with our award-winning airline and benefitting from our VIP customer service, 22kg of baggage and ski allowance. With so many skiers and snowboarders already looking ahead to Winter 23/24, we are anticipating another successful ski season.”

Ski destinations by base for Winter 23/24

Belfast International – Salzburg (weekly services)

Birmingham – Chambery (weekly services), Geneva (up to three weekly services), Grenoble (up to two weekly services), Innsbruck (weekly services), Salzburg (weekly services) and Turin (weekly services)

Bristol – Chambery (weekly services), Innsbruck (weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services)

East Midlands – Geneva (weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services)

Edinburgh – Geneva (up to two weekly services), Salzburg (weekly services), Innsbruck (weekly services) and Turin (weekly services)

Glasgow – Geneva (weekly services)

Leeds Bradford – Chambery (weekly services), Geneva (up to seven weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services)

London Stansted – Chambery (up to two weekly services), Geneva (up to seven weekly services), Grenoble (weekly services), Innsbruck (weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services)

Manchester – Chambery (up to three weekly services), Geneva (up to six weekly services), Grenoble (up to two weekly services), Innsbruck (up to three weekly services), Lyon (weekly services), Salzburg (up to two weekly services) and Turin (weekly services)

Newcastle – Geneva (weekly services), Grenoble (weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services)

