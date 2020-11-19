Jet2.com introduces direct flight to Iceland from Belfast

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has today announced its latest programme of once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Belfast International Airport for Winter 21/22, giving holidaymakers two opportunities to visit this bucket list destination.

Customers across the region can select from a fantastic choice of two trips, operating at the best times of the year for those wishing to experience this incredible destination and the spectacular Northern Lights.

This programme of dedicated trips gives holidaymakers in Northern Ireland great choice and flexibility for those wanting to experience everything this Nordic island has to offer. Whether it is the cityscape of Reykjavik, the spectacular Northern Lights, or the stunning Golden Circle and its geothermal lagoons, spas and waterfalls, Iceland provides an incredible variety of things for customers to experience and see.

Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit. Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 or 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik, which provide the perfect base from which to explore and experience authentic Icelandic cuisine. In addition, excursions to the Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon and South Shore are also available to purchase.

All flights to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik will be operated by award-winning Jet2.com, and the full programme from Belfast International Airport is as follows:

4-night weekend trip on 30 th September – 4 th October 2021

This announcement comes just one week after the company launched flights and holidays from Bristol Airport, its tenth UK base. The launch of a new UK base for Summer 21, followed by this Iceland announcement, demonstrates the company’s confidence and underlines its long-term strategy to become the UK’s leading leisure travel business.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and city breaks to Iceland, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com grow its business and repeatedly win high-profile accolades such as TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, which saw the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines.

The company has continued this customer-first strategy throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, winning praise from customers, consumer organisations, media, and independent travel agents for how it has looked after customers affected by programme changes. This includes Jet2.com ranking as the number one travel firm for providing refunds, according to a travel refund cancellation survey of more than 77,000 people by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE). In addition, Jet2.com was recognised as the only UK airline to promptly provide refunds without significant backlogs, following a review by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be putting our Iceland programme on sale from Belfast International Airport for Winter 21/22, and to be offering customers fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to experiencing this breathtaking Northern country.

“Iceland is a destination that is rapidly growing in popularity thanks to its huge variety of choice for travellers and we are delighted to be offering customers in the region these unforgettable trips once again. Whether it is geothermal spas, geysers, natural parks, the incredible Aurora Borealis or the world’s northernmost capital Reykjavik, this small North Atlantic island is truly unique. The beauty of Iceland, coupled with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ award-winning benefits, means we are confident that these new trips will be very popular with customers from Belfast International Airport. We’re not done yet, with even more exciting news for Winter 21/22 coming on sale soon!”

For further information and to book, visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com.