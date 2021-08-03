Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Put Winter Sun On Sale For 2022/23

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have put a range of exciting Winter Sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23, giving customers from Belfast International Airport the chance to get in and book some winter sunshine nice and early.

The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has a choice of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23, with more exciting destinations due to go on sale over the coming weeks.

Winter Sun destinations going on sale for Winter 22/23 from Belfast International Airport include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura) as well as Turkey (Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos).

With multiple weekly services to many of these destinations throughout the winter season from early-November through to the end of April, customers are given fantastic choice and flexibility meaning they can book the duration of holiday that suits them. This unrivalled choice of flying includes up to 13 weekly flights to the Canary Islands from Belfast International Airport with the UK’s leading operator to the Canaries. The full breakdown is as follows:

Tenerife (up to five weekly services)

(up to five weekly services) Lanzarote (up to four weekly services)

(up to four weekly services) Gran Canaria (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Antalya (weekly services)

(weekly services) Paphos (weekly services during April)

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to these destinations, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades before and during the pandemic, such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, which saw the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with the UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays. As well as a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels through Jet2holidays, customers can also enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday but with the added privacy of a villa holiday, by booking their winter sun with Jet2Villas.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are very pleased to be putting this fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23 from Belfast International Airport, and we know these popular hotspots will be as popular as ever with customers and independent travel agents. As well as meaning that customers can book their winter sunshine nice and early, the unrivalled choice of flights we have on sale means that customers can be totally flexible when it comes to choosing how long they want to holiday for. Despite the current restrictions around travel, we are looking ahead with enormous confidence and we are very excited about what else we have in store for customers and independent travel agents when it comes to Winter 22/23. We’ll be sharing more details over the coming weeks and we know how popular this programme will be.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com