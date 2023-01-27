Jet2.com and Jet2holidays increase Summer 23 capacity to Turkey and Tenerife

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have demonstrated a further commitment to Turkey, by introducing additional flights and holidays to Antalya for Summer 23 from Belfast International Airport.

In response to strong demand for flights and great value, ATOL protected package holidays, the largest British leisure airline and tour operator from the UK to Turkey have put additional flights on sale to Antalya from Belfast International Airport, with extra services now available from 27th March to 24th April.

Today’s expansion means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added thousands of extra seats to this hotspot for Summer 23, giving customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching Turkey’s Turquoise Coast and enjoying some early summer sunshine.

In addition, the companies have expanded their Summer 23 programme to Tenerife too, with more frequent flying to this popular destination between March and April.

As holidaymakers flock to book breaks for the Summer holiday period, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to this trend and announced the following additional services from Belfast International Airport:

Antalya – additional Monday services operating from 27 th March to 24 th April, meaning three weekly services in April.

– additional Monday services operating from 27 March to 24 April, meaning three weekly services in April. Tenerife – additional Friday services operating from 31st March to 28th April, meaning six weekly services in April and including two daily Friday flights during this period.

News of this expansion comes on the back of Jet2holidays receiving Which? Recommended Provider December 2022 status for the fifth year running. It follows Which’s? annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers, seeing Jet2holidays receive this prestigious title in three categories – ‘Beach and Resort Holiday Provider’, ‘Family Holiday Provider’ and ‘Solo Holiday Provider’.

Jet2holidays was recognised by customers for maintaining the personal touch with them, delivering a VIP customer service, and consistently maintaining high levels of service. This industry-leading customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com, along with transfers, ATOL protection and in-resort Customer Helpers, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit. As the home of free child places, there are also thousands of free child places available, and the option to Pay Monthly means holidaymakers can spread the cost of their next holiday into interest-free monthly payments, with zero payment fees.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Just weeks after being recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider, we are delighted to be announcing even more award-winning flights and holidays for customers and independent travel agents to choose from. We are experiencing strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early Turkish sun and, as always, we have been quick to respond by adding extra capacity to Antalya from Belfast International Airport. This expansion further strengthens our commitment to Turkey, and we are looking forward to bringing even more holidaymakers to this fantastic destination.”

He added: “Not stopping there, we have also put on additional services Tenerife, providing even more choice and flexibility for those looking to get away this summer and experience our VIP customer service.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director at Belfast International Airport said: “Once again we are pleased to acknowledge not only the strength of demand for sun holidays from Belfast in 2023, but the willingness and agility of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to react expediently to deliver what the market demands, when it is wanted.”

For further information, please visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com