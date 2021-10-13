Jet2.com and Jet2holidays boost October capacity to the Canary Islands

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are giving holidaymakers even more opportunity to enjoy some October sunshine, as the award-winning airline and tour operator have expanded their programme to the Canary Islands by adding additional flights to Tenerife in October from Belfast International Airport.

The addition of the new flights from the UK’s leading operator to the Canaries, gives customers and independent travel agents even more choice and means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering an enormous programme of flights and holidays to the Canary Islands from Belfast International Airport during October.

The new flights include the introduction of new Sunday services to Tenerife on 24th and 31st October, which means up to five weekly flights available from the base to the popular destination during October half-term.

This gives customers and independent travel agents a fantastic choice of up to 12 weekly services to the Canary Islands in October from Belfast International Airport, including up to four weekly services to Lanzarote, weekly services to Fuerteventura, up to two weekly services to Gran Canaria and up to five weekly services to Tenerife.

Following the easing of travel restrictions for customers travelling from Northern Ireland, customers have been flocking to book holidays, with the Canary Islands proving to be amongst the most popular destinations. These additional flights come in response to this demand and offers customers and independent travel agents even greater choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying some October sunshine.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades before and during the pandemic, such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, seeing the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with the UK’s largest tour operator to destinations in the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, Jet2holidays. As well as a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels through Jet2holidays, customers can take advantage of Free Child Places.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The easing of travel restrictions has given people the confidence to plan and look forward to their holidays and this has resulted in phenomenal demand for October breaks. As always, we have been quick to respond to demand by adding additional flights to Tenerife from Belfast International Airport, offering customers and independent travel agents in the region even more opportunity to enjoy some sunshine. We are pleased to be offering such an unrivalled programme of flights and holidays to this popular destination and know that this huge choice of flights, together with our award-winning customer service, will mean that these additional flights will sell exceptionally well very quickly.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com