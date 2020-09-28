Jet2.com and Jet2holidays adds travel insurance cover

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is giving customers extra peace of mind by enhancing its 5* Covid-19 travel insurance product to provide cover for travel to destinations where the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises ‘against all but essential travel’ as a result of Covid-19.

With cancellation and medical cover against Covid-19 already included in the company’s 5* Defaqto rated product, this upgrade means that customers can now get FCDO cover too. This is a first for any UK airline and tour operator and gives customers all the assurance they need to book with confidence and insure their place in the sun, knowing they are protected against the unexpected.

Further information can be found here: https://www.jet2.com/flights/insurance and https://www.jet2holidays.com/insurance

The new FCDO cover means customers are protected both before travel or if they are in destination, and the FCDO advises ‘against all but essential travel’ as a result of Covid-19. Whether the travel advice is already in place or changes, the cover still applies and includes up to £10m medical, £5,000 cancellation and £2,000 baggage cover.

Further building on the trust and confidence that the company has established both before and during the pandemic, the extra FCDO cover will be automatically included in all new Single Trip Travel Insurance (Europe) policies purchased on or after 17th September 2020 and added free of charge to existing Single Trip Travel Insurance (Europe) policies purchased between 9th April and 16th September 2020. Customers will need to buy a new policy if their existing policy does not include the new FCDO cover and they want to benefit from this.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have been repeatedly recognised for how they have looked after customers during the coronavirus pandemic, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note or a full cash refund, and it continues to do this where customers are affected by programme changes.

The company has also developed a programme called ‘Your safety, our priority’ meaning that customers are looked after throughout their flight or holiday so that they can focus on enjoying their well-deserved holidays.

From onboard cleaning and ensuring that everyone wears face masks throughout the flight through to in-resort care, safe transfer journeys and ensuring everything is in place for a healthy and happy holiday, the company’s full pledge to get customers back on holiday can be found at: https://www.jet2holidays.com/safe-travel and https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel

As well as receiving this assurance, customers booking a flight or holiday with Jet2.com or Jet2holidays get to experience a range of benefits which has seen the company scoop a host of awards and accolades such as Which? Recommended Provider status and winning five accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines. Whether it is VIP customer service, friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, and ATOL protection with the UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, customers can be assured that they are in the very best hands.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Despite changing travel advice, there is strong customer demand to get away and enjoy some much-needed sunshine. That said, we know customers want extra reassurance during these times, which is why we are upgrading our 5* travel insurance product to provide cover for travel to destinations where the FCDO advises against all but essential travel for reasons related to Covid-19. This is the latest example of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays putting our customers first, and this will remain at the absolute core of our strategy.

“Thanks to this enhanced insurance product, customers can get both Covid-19 and FCDO cover in one place, giving them added reassurance and more flexibility when it comes to booking and travelling. In just a few simple clicks, customers can purchase this great product and insure their place in the sun!”

Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com