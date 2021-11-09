Jet Away with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas this December

Sunshine breaks from £319 per person with Jet2holidays in spectacular villa stays from £359 per person

Fuerteventura, Corralejo,

3 star Oasis Duna Aparthotel

7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 4th December.

Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Lanzarote, Costa Teguise

3+ star Hotel Beatriz Costa Teguise & Spa, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 2nd December.

Price: £359 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Lanzarote, Costa Teguise

Las Caletas Villa – Three Bedroom Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 2nd December.

Price: £469 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

