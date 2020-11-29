James Brown & Sons opens Childrens Grief support Book

This year has been an unimaginable year for some families who have had to deal with losing a loved one and embark on their grief journey during the pandemic. Staff at James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors have witnessed first-hand the impact that these difficult circumstances are having on the next generation and during National Grief Awareness Week (2nd to 8th December) they are focusing on helping the bereaved children in our society deal with their grief.

Faced with the enormity of losing siblings, parents, grandparents and pets, it is often difficult for children to express their grief or to understand what is happening in their family and James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors is offering some comfort with an interactive book of remembrance aimed at answering some tough questions and helping children articulate special memories of the loved one they have lost.

Andrew Neale of James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors said: “Throughout this year we have seen the upset and confusion on the faces of children attending funerals who are not only trying to make sense of the death of a loved one but also the disruption to their daily lives due to the pandemic. While the adults around them are trying to navigate their way through their own pain of loss in these most unusual of circumstances. Caring is at the very heart of our business and since we cannot offer any physical comfort to the bereaved at this time, we want to reach out to offer support through the provision of these remembrance books which we trust will be of some comfort and help to the little ones who maybe can’t quite comprehend what is going on around them.”

Each page of the fully illustrated book helps the reader evoke memories of their loved one through the senses and encourages them to put pen to paper, to include photographs of people and places as reminders of happy times and explains the meanings of words which might be unfamiliar to their ears.

James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors has limited copies of this children’s grief support book available. To request a copy, please email [email protected].

James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors is part of the Funeral Partners family of high-quality funeral homes with branches in Antrim, Bangor, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Donaghadee, Derry~Londonderry, Dundonald, Dungannon, Dunmurry, Holywood, Larne, Newtownards, Portadown and Whiteabbey.