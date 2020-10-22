It’s Big, It’s Back…Get Your Nando’s Delivered, For Free!

Eat-in at Nando’s is off the menu for now, but fans can still satisfy their PERi-PERi cravings, as from 21st October to 1st November, Nando’s will be waving goodbye to delivery and service fees.

And just when you think it can’t get any better, Nando’s fans can also enjoy two new menu items, right from their sofas. Sink your teeth into the new plant-based protein, The Great Imitator, or try the new crispy Sweet Potato Wedges, perfect for sharing.

Nando’s free delivery is applicable only when ordering from Nando’s own website www.nandos.co.uk or from the app, where the full list of restaurants open for delivery is being regularly updated.

All delivery orders placed via Nando’s website can earn chillies through Nando’s loyalty scheme, ready to be redeemed when restaurants reopen for full eat-in service.

If you’d rather pick up your PERi-PERi whilst out for a socially-distanced dander or a drive, click and collect is also proving a massive hit – again, check the website for available pick up slots.

Nando’s food is being prepared and delivered under strict government guidelines, to ensure restaurant teams, delivery drivers and customers are safe: Riders are being instructed to maintain social distancing when waiting to pick up orders, restaurant staff will hand over food whilst maintaining social distancing, and contactless delivery will be available upon request.

For a full list of restaurants offering free delivery, please head here.