It’s a Christmas Miracle at Six by Nico Belfast

Christmas dinner is something we spend the other 364 days of the year dreaming about. The most spectacular feast imaginable is often about indulging in some good old-fashioned nostalgia.

The traditions we take part in, the decorations we hold onto forever and the food we can’t imagine not making the table on Christmas day, are a time to remember all the fun festivities we had growing up and why we still adore them today.

Although we might not all be able to enjoy Christmas as we know this year, Six by Nico Belfast will serve up the magic of this season with a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscent of the festive season with a show stopping Christmas themed tasting menu.

We all know that Christmas movies are also often related to a rediscovery of innocence and have become a festive tradition as predictable as a turkey dinner itself. With this in mind, the team at Six by Nico Belfast have created a ‘Miracle On‘ menu centered around a nostalgic look back at the festive season when Christmas jingles in the air and Christmas market stalls are full of festive fare.

The new six course ‘Miracle On’ themed tasting menu includes; Memories of a Christmas Market – Sausage & Onion Compote, Smoked Sausage Foam, Crispy onions, Pickled Shallot & Potato Airbag; Partridge in a Pear Tree– Partridge Boudain, Pumpkin & Pear with Beech Smoke & a game consommé; Who Hate’s Brussel Sprouts? – Chanterelle Mushroom, Sprout Tops, Ewe’s Cheese Royale, Confit Egg Yolk & Fermented Black Garlic; Smoked Salmon Blinis– Smoked Salmon, Jerusalem artichoke, Baby Kale tops & Granny Smith Apple, Smoked Caviar & Buckwheat Blini Foam; Bob Cratchit’s Three Bird Roast– Breast of Duck, Turkey Roulade with pistachio & Prune, Chicken Liver parfait, Duck Fat turnip fondant, Pomme Souffle, Fig & Red wine gel with Game Sauce.

Saving the best until last, Six by Nico’s stunning Christmas dessert, a Buche De Noel (Yuletide Log) – Spiced Raisin Cake, Dulce de leche mousseline, Sour Cherry, White Glacage & Hazelnut, white chocolate aero – it is the perfect sweet treat to round off the Christmas menu.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “Our Christmas is looking like a very different occasion this year, and with lockdowns and social restrictions in place, many face the prospect of missing out on festive celebrations with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

Most of us are familiar with the classic Christmas lunch and all its trimmings, but this festive season our team at Six by Nico wanted to bring the magic of Christmas nostalgia to the plate with our ‘Miracle On’ menu and create the ideal Christmas dining experience for all our customers.”

Diners can book a table now for ‘Miracle On‘. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon. The menu will be priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26.

As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as festive inspired snack sides from £5.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk

‘Miracle On‘ will run from Saturday 12th December – 11th January 2021 at Six by Nico Belfast.