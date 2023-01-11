Is it Ever Too Late to Start a Trade Career in the UK?

Are you interested in working in a trade but feel like you’re too old or don’t have the right skills? Well, it’s never too late to make a career change. Whether you’re starting new or looking to move into a trade such as plumbing, carpentry, or electrical work, there are plenty of options for getting certified and learning the trade. Let’s look at some ways you can get into a trade career in the UK—whether it’s with radiators, boilers, or any other installation job.

Pick One Specific Trade You Want To Work In

If you want to start a trade career in the UK, first decide which specific trade you want to work in. Popular trades include gas engineer, electric installer, plumbing, heating engineering and radiator technician. If you already have experience in one area of work, like solar panel installation, then make sure to focus on this type of job when researching your route. Think about what kind of tools and equipment will be required for each particular job so that you know what qualifications are needed and how much money you might need to invest.

Do an Apprenticeship

One way to get into a trade is by doing an apprenticeship program. This is usually done in partnership with an employer who will provide on-the-job training and allow the apprentice to earn while they learn. They often last for up to five years and involve practical training alongside classroom learning, which covers all aspects of the chosen subject matter. Apprenticeships are becoming increasingly popular as employers recognise their value, and many now offer them as part of their recruitment process.

Learn Through a Part-Time College Course

If an apprenticeship isn’t an option for whatever reason, then consider taking up part-time college courses related to your chosen trade, such as plumbing or electrics installation. These courses can give you valuable knowledge and skills that can help set your application apart from others when applying for jobs within this sector. Depending on your financial situation, there may be grants available towards learning these courses, so be sure to research if that could apply to your circumstances before enrolling on any courses.

Get Your Tools

Once you have decided exactly which trade career path you wish to pursue, then it is time to start investing in appropriate tools and equipment so that you have everything necessary for completing the tasks involved with this profession successfully and efficiently.

Make sure that whatever tools or equipment are needed are up-to-date safety standards, so check with relevant governing bodies, such as Gas Safe Register if applicable, before purchasing anything expensive! Be prepared financially since some pieces of equipment come at quite a high cost but don’t worry – they should last many years and can be reused on different projects across multiple customers!

It’s never too late for a career change, whether starting new or looking into moving into a trade such as plumbing or electrical work – there are plenty of options available depending on the level of your current qualifications.