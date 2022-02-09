Horse racing has been a popular spectator sport for a long time now, going back thousands of years. Even today, it’s a popular hobby across the globe, with people flocking to racetracks to see the best horses compete.

Horse racing dates back to the nomad tribes in Central Asia about 4500 BC, making it one of the world’s oldest sports. It rapidly became a common practice in a wide range of civilizations. Modern horse racing, as we know it now, began in Europe in the 12th century.

Most horse races these days are flat or jump and harness, however there are still a few flat races. Other breeds, such as Standardbreds and quarter horses, also compete in horse racing, despite Thoroughbreds being the most prevalent.

Let’s check some interesting facts about horse racing in the UK.

It is a Billion-Dollar Industry

Horse racing in the United States has an annual economic impact of $36.6 billion. In addition, the horse racing sector employs around 472,000 people. Included in this category are everyone from jockeys and trainers to stewards and racecourse catering employees, to name just a few.

Known as “The Sport of Kings”

The sport of horse racing is known as “The Sport of Kings” for a reason. It was in 1605 that Parliament advised King James I to focus on his duties as King because of his passion for the sport.

Newmarket was established as a royal retreat by King James and horse racing started to take place there. As British racing grew, his son King James II established Newmarket as the nation’s racing capital. With the aristocracy and nobility in Britain, horse racing became known as “The Sports of Kings.”

Horse Betting is very Popular

With the popularity of betting rising to the top, Horse betting is no slouch. Many people love to bet on horses during the races, and there are many types of bets to choose from. The simplest form of betting is the Win Bet, where you bet on a horse that you think will win the race. A novice gambler may think that horse racing betting is a hobby made only for horse racing specialists who really know everything there is to know about the sport, with the additional risk that it might leave you broke.

This seemingly dangerous financial minefield may be navigated safely and, perhaps, even make you a profit with the help of a few very simple pieces of knowledge. All of this can be found by conducting a research about the best horse racing betting sites, to make sure the finest or most ideal betting provider is chosen. Try your hand at a few tiny bets after learning the fundamentals, and you’ll be an expert in no time.

All Thoroughbreds Share the Same Birthday

Thoroughbreds have a birthday in common, no matter what day they were born on. A Thoroughbred’s birthday is celebrated on January 1 in the Northern Hemisphere. August 1 is their birthdate in the southern hemisphere.

The goal of enforcing this guideline is to make it simpler to determine the age of a horse. Horses have just one shot at winning some of the most prestigious races, which have an age restriction.

Breeders in the Northern Hemisphere are doing their best to time their births to coincide with the first day of the year. Preparation for racing may now begin much earlier for the horses.

The gestation cycle of a horse is 11 months, and the time when mares are most likely to come into heat is in the spring. Lighting may be used to trick a mare’s physiology into believing it’s spring, causing her to ovulate early. Most breeders want to have foals born between January and March by beginning lights in December.

The Queen of England Has Owned Many Successful Racehorses

Queen Elizabeth II is a well-known horse enthusiast and a longtime supporter of the sport. There are more than 1,600 victories to her credit as the owner of several racehorses over the years.

Her horses have won all of the British Classic Races, some numerous times, other from the Epsom Derby. The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes, the Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Cup, and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes are all named in honour of her.

Not Just Anyone Can Become a Jockey

Despite the fact that being a jockey is an exciting job, not everyone is capable of succeeding in it. To get a jockey licence, an individual must be at least eighteen years old.

Jockeys typically weigh between 108 and 118 pounds, which is about average for the sport of horse racing. Most jockeys are between 4’10” and 5’6″ in height. Jockeys must have expertise with horses and racing knowledge.

It is Britain’s Second Favourite Sport to Watch

There is a lot of interest in horse racing in Britain. In fact, it is the second most watched sport in the United Kingdom, just after football. British race tracks attract almost six million visitors each year, generating a billion-dollar business.