In review: Portugal’s Euro 2020 Campaign

After holding onto the European Championships’ famous trophy for an extra year, due to the tournament being postponed by 12 months due to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, defending champions Portugal will finally have to give up their most prized possession.

That’s because Fernando Santos’ men crashed out of the tournament in the last 16, losing to Roberto Martínez’ Belgium at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. So, with Portugal no longer featuring in the odds to win the Euros, let’s take a look back at a campaign that was always going to prove difficult for the defending champions.

Matchday 1 – Victory over Hungary (3-0)

With Portugal pitted in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ alongside Germany and World Champions France, it was crucial that Santos’ men got off to the perfect start against Hungary at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. And, don’t let the scoreline fool you, as by no means was this a straightforward victory for Portugal.

The co-hosts kept the defending champions schtum for the most part of the game, and looked well on course for a surprise point. However, when Raphaël Guerreiro opened the scoring in the 84th minute, the floodgates opened, and Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice late on to make it 3-0.

Matchday 2 – Defeat to Germany (4-2)

Portugal got off to the perfect start against Germany in Munich, as Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his third goal of the tournament. However, two own goals from Rúben Dias and Guerreiro in quick succession gave the hosts the lead at half-time and momentum seemed to sway in Germany’s favour from there. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens gave Joachim Löw’s side a 4-1 lead, and despite Diogo Jota nabbing one back for Portugal, it was too little too late as the Germans ran out 4-2 winners.

Matchday 3 – Draw with France (2-2)

It was still all to play for in the final matchday of Group F, with all four of the teams still boasting a chance of progressing to the last 16. And it was certainly a kaleidoscope of shifting emotions. Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead from the penalty spot before goals either side of half-time from Karim Benzema flipped the scoreline in France’s favour. The drama wasn’t over just yet, however, as Ronaldo converted his second penalty of the match after Portugal were awarded a rather controversial spot-kick. With Germany securing a last-gasp draw against Hungary, a point for Portugal in this game meant a third-place finish for Santos’ men.

Round of 16 – Defeat to Belgium (1-0)

As if Group F wasn’t hard enough for Portugal, finishing third meant that they had to go head-to-head with Group B winners Belgium in the last 16. It was clear that the Portuguese would have their work cut out if they wanted to progress to the quarter-finals. However, they will surely still be kicking themselves after failing to make their opportunities count against Belgium. Portugal dominated the game, boasting 56% possession and recording some 24 attempts on goal. But, as they failed to take advantage of chance-after-chance, Thorgan Hazard converted Belgium’s only shot on target from long-range in the first half, and ultimately, that was the difference between the two sides.

Portugal’s Player of the Tournament – Ronaldo

With the likes of Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Jota enjoying fine seasons with their respective clubs, it felt like this could be the tournament that someone else earned the plaudits for Portugal. However, in typical fashion, Ronaldo carried his nation, scoring five crucial goals (even if three of them were penalties), and he’s a firm contender for the Golden Boot. How

What’s next for Portugal?

With Ronaldo’s days on the international stage surely numbered, it’s hard to know what to expect from Portugal in the future. Players like Jota and João Félix are yet to step up to the mark and prove that they can fill Ronaldo’s void. So, when the 36-year-old does call it quits on his playing days, the side could spill into turmoil.