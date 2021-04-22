Iced Coffee gets a BOOST with new Caramel Latte flavour 

Boost Drinks, the owner of Northern Ireland’s second best-selling iced coffee brand within the local independent convenience channel*, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Iced Coffee Caramel Latte.

The success of Boost Iced Coffee across NI inspired Boost to create and introduce Caramel Latte to the range, a flavour that is currently the fastest-growing within iced drinks**.

The Boost Iced Coffee range, which now includes Caffe Latte, Double Espresso and Caramel Latte, was introduced in Northern Ireland in 2020 after research highlighted an increasing demand for Ready To Drink coffee and iced drinks. Sales have been increasing throughout the year and, according to recent data, iced drinks saw 75.9% unit growth in the 12-week period up to Christmas*.

Popular food and drink blogger and iced coffee lover Conor Hogan from Belfast Food Blogger described the new flavour as: “Coffee just got sweeter with the launch of Boost Iced Coffee Caramel Latte, while still providing that all important caffeine kick! Perfect for that pick me up lunch.”

Adrian Hipkiss, Marketing & International Business Director at Boost, said: “Caramel Latte was introduced to our Iced Coffee range by using exclusive production techniques to ensure a smooth tasting, quality product made from roasting Robusta and Arabica coffee beans from Brazil and Vietnam.

“Iced drinks and iced coffee popularity has soared in Northern Ireland and we are incredibly proud to have the second best-selling iced-coffee brand in the region – less than a year after launch!” concluded Adrian.

The full Boost Iced Coffee range is available exclusively in the independent retail sector available at £1.

Boost Drinks is the number one best-selling soft drink brand in Northern Ireland* and available across seven Energy flavours, Sport, Protein and Iced Coffee.