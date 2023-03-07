How To Take Care Of Your Trees In Springtime?

Spring is a time of new growth for the trees on your property, and that means you must give them all the care and attention they need through the season. Indeed, there are a wealth of reasons to take proper care of your trees in spring including aesthetics, better health for the tree, as well as improved safety for you and your property! The good news is you can find out exactly how to best care for your trees in Springtime, in our handy guide below. Keep reading to find out more.

Tidy up the area surrounding your trees

First of all, in Springtime tidying up the area that surrounds the base of your trees is a good idea. This is because too much debris such as rotting fruits, leaves, and twigs create the perfect conditions for fungus to grow that can attack the roots of the tree. The same goes for too much round cover including ivy and grass too.

Also, you’ll want to take the time to clear away any weeds around the base of your tree. This is because they will compete with your trees for nutrients and moisture and can inhibit their growth. Happy, spring is the perfect time to weed around the base of your tree as the soil should be loosed up by the rain.

Get a tree inspection

Winter can be pretty tough going on your trees, and that means by Springtime they may end up in a much less healthy state than you would like. Unfortunately, a tree in poor health can present a safety risk, both to you and your property, so if you suspect that there is an issue it’s best to get a tree inspection done by professionals. They will be able to assess the current condition of the tree, look for any issues that may cause problems in the future, and deal with them as necessary. This helps ensure optimum health for your tree and the peace of mind that you and your property are safe.

Dealing with pests

Unfortunately, many trees are prone to pest infestation, and in some cases, this can be a risk to both the tree and the safety of those around it. For example, you may think that getting rid of caterpillars is simply a matter of picking them off by hand, but some varieties such as the Oak Processionary moths are very toxic and need to be dealt with very carefully to avoid a nasty and serious reaction.

Prune, in the spring?

Pruning is traditionally a winter activity, right? After all, winter is when most trees and shrubs are dormant. The thing is that a little pruning, especially to take away damaged or dead branches can do your trees the power of good in the springtime too. This is because by pruning them in this way you can clear the way for new growth, and help them flourish.

We suggest contacting the team if you need expert advice on tree maintenance or other types of tree services!